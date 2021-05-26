Lola’s Latin Food Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Ghost Kitchen Brands, Extending Partnership Across Canada and Into the U.S.

Lola’s offers 12 of its most-loved Latin options for delivery or take-out at Ghost Kitchens locations, including two sizes of tequeños, five of its most popular empanadas and churros. (Photo: Business Wire)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada’s largest provider of Venezuelan food, Lola's Latin Food (“Lola’s”) is pleased to announce that it is extending its partnership with Ghost Kitchens Brands (“Ghost Kitchens”), in a multi-million dollar agreement that will expand Lola’s much-loved Latin food options to an additional 77 Ghost Kitchens locations throughout Canada and into the U.S. by the end of 2022.

Lola’s Latin Food was co-founded in 2017 by Mateo and Gabriela Maslov, along with other families in the Venezuelan-Canadian community. Their passion for traditional recipes and premium ingredients made Lola’s an instant neighbourhood favourite, quickly becoming a destination for lovers of Latin food. Word of mouth, an incredibly loyal fan base and a growing demand for quality Latin foods has since turned Lola’s into a thriving Mississauga producer of a range of Latin products. Lola’s is still family-run, with Armando and Marisela Ferraro, and Ismael and Valentina Ramirez, joining Mateo and Gaby to run the rapidly growing operation.

“We’re so excited to bring our Lola’s products to more Ghost Kitchens locations,” said Mateo Maslov, Co-founder and General Manager of Lola’s Latin Food. “We started Lola’s as a family brand, bringing our traditional Latin recipes to our family and friends in Canada. We’ve seen such a tremendous response to our products that we want to share them even more widely, through our Ghost Kitchen partnership. This new agreement with GKB will allow us to expand more quickly and allow us to introduce the Lola’s brand across North America.”

“We’re thrilled to expand Lola’s products to more Ghost Kitchens locations,” said George Kottas, CEO of Ghost Kitchen Brands. “The demand for Latin foods has grown rapidly across the country and our customers have responded enthusiastically to Lola’s delicious products. The wide popularity and excellent quality of the Lola’s brand make it a perfect partner for Ghost Kitchen Brands.”

Already available in 23 Ghost Kitchens locations across Ontario and Alberta, Lola’s is now expanding to offer its most-loved Latin options to 77 new locations, including a number of upcoming locations in the U.S.

Lola’s offers 12 of its most-loved Latin options for delivery or take-out at Ghost Kitchens locations, including two sizes of its tequeños con queso (cheese), de queso con chocolate (chocolate and cheese) and de queso con guayaba (guava and cheese), along with five of its most popular empanadas – queso (cheese), de carne molida (ground beef), de pollo (chicken), veganas (black bean and sweet plantain) and dominó (black bean and cheese). Customers will also be able to choose from Lola’s artisanal breads, including their cachitos de jamón y tocineta (ham and bacon) and cachitos ricotta y espinaca (ricotta and spinach). Lola’s is also introducing one of their most popular items, their famous churros, into Ghost Kitchens locations in June.

About Lola’s Latin Food

Lola's Latin Food is Canada’s largest Venezuelan food factory. Born in 2017 with a mission to provide high-quality food to the Latin-Canadian community, Lola's is proud to share a piece of the Latin culture with all North Americans. Our traditional recipes are brought from Venezuela and Latin America. All of our products are made fresh and sourced from local farmers and suppliers. Follow Lola’s on Instagram or Facebook.

We believe that good food can bring us closer to our loved ones and create wonderful moments that stay with us forever. We love being part of those moments.

Barriguita llena, corazón contento. When your stomach is full of food, your heart is happy.

About Ghost Kitchens Brands

Ghost Kitchen Brands has partnered with famous restaurant brands, iconic consumer packaged goods and innovative technology companies to create the most advanced and scalable Ghost Kitchen concept. Operating out of one optimized kitchen, Ghost Kitchen Brands is your virtual food court, reaching consumers when, where, and how they want their favorite eats. One order. One bag. Locations in Canada and the U.S. are stand-alone, or inside mall or big box stores, offering walk-in and pickup as well as third-party delivery service. For additional information, please visit www.ghostkitchenbrands.com and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram