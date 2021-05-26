MMM Healthcare and Linkwell Health Partner to Improve Member Experience for Seniors in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linkwell Health, the premier digital content marketing and consumer experience company in healthcare, and MMM Healthcare LLC (MMM), the leading Medicare Advantage plan in Puerto Rico, announced today their partnership to improve the health and wellness of older adults living in Puerto Rico by building content-rich experiences that educate and empower seniors to take control of their health, remove barriers to care, and improve retention and Stars measures.

With 720,000 members served over the last two decades, MMM has been the leading Medicare plan in Puerto Rico. The plan’s commitment to innovation and excellence has transformed the way members access healthcare and other services. MMM is the only plan in Puerto Rico that has earned a 4.5-Star Rating (out of 5) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Maintaining such a stellar Star Rating requires the plan to put the well-being, satisfaction, and experience of members first. To support that effort, Linkwell Health will create content programs that not only raise awareness of the MMM brand with prospective members, but also deepen credibility and trust among existing members.

“The soon-to-be or newly eligible Medicare audience is a dynamic and growing demographic in Puerto Rico that is increasingly sophisticated in how it buys and what it wants from its health plan,” said Orlando González Rivera, Esq., president of MMM. “We needed to find a way to differentiate ourselves from other plans. Linkwell Health’s understanding of the Hispanic population and approach to content enable us to serve the people of Puerto Rico and build trusting relationships through the power of authoritative and accessible educational content.”

“With CMS increasingly focused on the patient experience, building a year-round conversation with members is critical to a plan’s Star Ratings as well as its retention and acquisition goals,” said Nathan Adams, President and CEO of Linkwell Health. “Plans with highly engaging content and a sound engagement strategy have the ability to improve the health of members and Star Ratings at the same time. MMM’s approach to engagement is driving amazing business results, but more importantly, it’s creating happy and healthy members.”

The integrated, omnichannel content marketing program provides the following benefits to MMM and its members:

New digital channels to engage, educate, and empower members

Enhanced brand awareness and increased acquisition

Improved Star and quality metrics

Improved member experience and well-being

Increased member satisfaction and retention

Reduced barriers to care

Simplified education around Medicare Advantage and general health and wellness

“Our team is focused on supporting our members’ journeys to wellness while removing barriers to care, such as receiving their medicine via our home delivery service or making it easier and faster to get referrals and to see a doctor quickly,” said Lara Montilla Byrne, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at MMM. “Linkwell Health is helping us create omnichannel, content-rich experiences that appropriately communicate how and when to access the healthcare members need. Spanish-language, culturally relevant content campaigns have allowed us to connect with members in new ways, demystify Medicare coverage, and build greater brand affinity and recognition in Puerto Rico.”

About MMM Healthcare, LLC

MMM Healthcare, LLC (MMM) is the leader and pioneer health plan in the Medicare Advantage segment in Puerto Rico. Nationwide, MMM and its holding company, InnovaCare, are among the first ten health plans for Medicare Advantage, based on total membership. Focused on prevention and on the well-being of their Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, MMM has transformed the patient experience by implementing specialized programs that embrace the coordinated care of both physical and mental health. With more than 10,000 healthcare providers and more than 12 regional offices in the Island, MMM has been recognized multiple times by both state and federal organizations. MMM Healthcare, LLC, is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in MMM depends on contract renewal. Rating of 4.5 Stars, out of 5, obtained for plan H4004 in the 2021 Star Ratings Program of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Each year, Medicare rates the plans based on a 5-star rating system. For more information, please refer to: www.medicare.gov. Y0049_2021 4002 0145 1_C

About Linkwell Health

Linkwell Health is the premier consumer experience company serving health plans and health services organizations. Our team of content strategists, health and wellness journalists, and social media experts—enabled by our Healthy Living Engine technology platform—helps healthcare brands to connect with consumers and empower them to take actionable control of their health. Linkwell creates transformative content that rapidly enables health services organizations to engage consumers in real-world health conversations, while also accelerating brand awareness, acquisition, retention, and business outcomes. For more information, visit linkwellhealth.com.