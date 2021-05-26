Fisker to Partner With Mekonomen Group for Delivery, Servicing and Fleet Management Across Denmark, Norway and Sweden

LOS ANGELES & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Mekonomen Group to provide a range of after-sales services for the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish markets. Consistent with Fisker’s asset-lite and digital-forward business model, the Mekonomen Group will provide outsourced solutions covering areas including vehicle delivery, service / maintenance, fleet management, mobile fleet servicing and refurbishment.

“From November 17, 2022 we will start production and deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV, with Denmark, Norway and Sweden among the first European markets to launch,” commented Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “Supporting a great product must be an equally great ownership experience. Partnering with the recognized leader in service and logistics across Scandinavia will be an important part of delivering excellence to our customers.”

“We are glad that Fisker has chosen us as a partner where we together intend to develop an innovative and simple logistics model and aftermarket business,” says Petra Bendelin, director of business development and strategy at Mekonomen Group. “As a facilitator of mobility, our business is not limited by the type of vehicles that drive on the roads. The demand for mobility will remain, where we see great opportunities to take a strong position in the transition to newer and greener technology in the automotive aftermarket.”

With a network of more than 3,000 affiliated workshops across Scandinavia, the Mekonomen Group will provide a range of delivery and ownership services including driveway and remote service support, as well as automotive parts logistics. Under the Fisker asset-lite model, the company is forming strategic partnerships with high-quality service providers such as Mekonomen Group in Scandinavia, in addition to Cox Automotive and Rivus Fleet Solutions in the U.K.

Fisker intends to start production and deliveries on its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, from November 17, 2022 – and unveil a production-intent prototype at the Los Angeles Auto Show® later this year. On May 13, Fisker and Foxconn announced the signing of framework agreements for Project PEAR, a breakthrough new segment vehicle to be jointly developed by both companies and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe, China and India. Project PEAR will be the company's second model, with U.S. production slated for Q4 2023.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel,” “believes,” expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer and statements regarding the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker’s limited operating history; Fisker’s ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker’s ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker’s inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker’s inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.