8x8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership allows Sandler Partners to provide its more than 9,000 technology partners with 8x8 Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS), a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities.

Established in 2003, Sandler Partners delivers best-in-class cloud, colocation, mobility, continuity and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) — to thousands of small, medium and enterprise organizations nationwide. Sandler Partners has added to its technology portfolio the 8x8 integrated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) product that is built on a resilient, secure and compliant cloud platform, offers the highest levels of reliability, and has the industry’s only financially-backed, platform-wide 99.99% SLA across an integrated cloud CCaaS and UCaaS solution.

Alan Sandler, Managing Partner and Founder of Sandler Partners, said, “The demand for unified communications and contact center solutions has skyrocketed, as many businesses have shifted to hybrid work environments. 8x8 offers a single-vendor UCaaS and CCaaS solution, and we are thrilled to add them to our growing portfolio of top providers. This partnership with 8x8 will allow our partners to help their clients facilitate and enhance a better employee and customer experience.”

8x8’s channel-first strategy, centered around the global 8x8 Open Channel Program, is helping channel partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise and public sector organizations to optimize employee and customer engagement. The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to Value Added Resellers (VARs), has the necessary resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams and increase profits.

“Our partners, and the strong and trusted long-term relationships they have built with their customers, are driving our channel-first success. Sandler Partners is a strong and welcome addition to the 8x8 Open Channel Program,” said John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8. “The channel has been essential in guiding organizations along their digital transformation journey as they move off legacy, on-premises communications and customer engagement systems. 8x8 XCaaS delivers a single cloud communications and contact center platform that enables our channel partners to take advantage of this transformational shift and capitalize on a major growth opportunity.”

8x8 Open Channel Program

The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures that every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, has the necessary resources to thrive. The partner program offers tiered levels of dedicated resources for lead generation and conversion, as well as highly customizable, white-glove marketing campaigns to reach prospects. The program also includes activities such as blitz days (8x8’s channel pipeline generation initiative), account planning, product demonstrations and custom co-branded prospect events. In addition, 8x8's best-in-class partner portal, PartnerXchange, allows partners to manage all customer needs, as well as access deal information, certifications and marketing content.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8® and 8x8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.