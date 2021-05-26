JetBlue Delivers New Customer Benefits Under Northeast Alliance With Ability to Earn TrueBlue Loyalty Points on American Airlines Flights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) today announced that JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program members are now eligible to earn points on all American Airlines-operated flights. The new accrual agreement covers American flights operating with the JetBlue code within the carriers’ Northeast Alliance, as well as on all other American flights operating anywhere in the world. At the same time, American’s AAdvantage members can now accrue miles on all JetBlue flights within and beyond the Northeast (a).

“Just in time for summer travel, we’re giving TrueBlue members more program value and versatility by offering the ability to earn TrueBlue points on thousands of daily flights operated by our Northeast Alliance partner, American Airlines,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty & personalization, JetBlue. “As JetBlue and American add more routes and new destinations to and from the Northeast, we’re able to enhance our Northeast Alliance so that our loyal customers can get rewarded more often.”

“One of the best things about our Northeast Alliance is the additional benefits it brings to customers. This includes more ways to earn miles and more choice in how they use them, creating a truly valuable loyalty program,” said Alison Taylor, American’s chief customer officer. “Our partnership with JetBlue offers travelers more options to get to more places with ease, thanks to better schedules and on a more premium product.”

Earning TrueBlue Points Wherever You Fly

American flights operating within the Northeast Alliance – which encompass routes departing from or arriving in New York and Boston – are bookable on jetblue.com and the JetBlue mobile app. American flights earn the same amount of points as JetBlue flights when booked on jetblue.com or the app.

If completing bookings on aa.com, TrueBlue customers should select ‘JetBlue Airways’ for the frequent flyer program and enter their TrueBlue number. Flights purchased on aa.com or the American app are not eligible for the JetBlue app/jetblue.com booking bonus.

Base points earned on American Airlines-operated flights count towards Mosaic status – JetBlue’s top earning loyalty program.

Accrual Table

All fares excluding basic economy per $1 spent Basic economy fares per $1 spent Base points1 3 1 Mosaic bonus 3 3 JetBlue app / jetblue.com2 booking bonus 3 1 JetBlue Plus Card bonus2,3 6 6 TOTAL 15 11

Base points earned on American Airlines operated flights count towards Mosaic status. Only applies when fare is booked on jetblue.com or on JetBlue mobile app. Only applies when booking with a cobranded JetBlue credit card. Not all cobranded JetBlue credit cards earn the same bonus of 6 points.

Earn and (Coming Soon) Burn

In the future, customers will also be able to redeem points or miles on either carrier. Further, the airlines are exploring opportunities to recognize JetBlue Mosaic customers and American’s AAdvantage elite members across both airlines. In addition to more details being announced to loyalty program members throughout this year, JetBlue and American will be revealing enhancements to the customer experience.

For more information on TrueBlue accrual on American Airlines-operated flights, including accrual rates, visit https://www.jetblue.com/trueblue/our-partners/american-airlines.

Building More Benefits for Customers

First announced in July 2020 and authorized by the U.S. Department of Transportation earlier this year, the Northeast Alliance (NEA) enables JetBlue and American to unlock growth and offer travelers in the Northeast new competitive choices by aligning complementary assets, brand strengths and customer bases.

“JetBlue and American are already delivering on the promise of NEA growth, which is outpacing the industry and has already stimulated competition in New York and Boston,” said Dave Fintzen, vice president, Northeast Alliance, JetBlue. “Now, with a loyalty accrual component layered on top of our growing list of codeshare routes and dozens of new destinations and markets, we expect to bring our trusted brand, low fares, and award-winning service to even more people.”

Already, some 4.3 million customers have benefited from key components of the Northeast Alliance, such as:

57 new routes at New York and Boston airports.

Schedules in key markets retimed to hourly, nearly hourly or every other hour on seven routes.

More flights featuring premium service and lie-flat seating on select routes to and from the Northeast.

Codesharing available on more than 100 routes, with more to come.

Access to itineraries on both airlines when visiting jetblue.com or aa.com.

Integrating travel experiences and benefits, including enhanced frequent flyer program reciprocity.

More customer benefits made possible by the Northeast Alliance will be coming soon, including expanded international codeshare itineraries and an improved on-the-ground connecting experience at New York-JFK.

For the latest updates on JetBlue’s partnership with American, please visit: https://www.jetblue.com/airline-partners/american-airlines.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) Excludes JetBlue-operated flights between New York (JFK) and London (LHR and LGW).