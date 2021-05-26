TAC Index and Spire Aviation Announce Strategic Data Partnership

VIENNA, Va. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company’), a space-based Earth data analytics company, and TAC Index Limited (“TAC Index”), a specialist publisher of air cargo data for both industry users and the financial markets, jointly announced a strategic partnership to support the launch of TAC Space. TAC Space will offer insights built from live tracking of global air cargo supply coupled with market data, to create a unique series of data sets which is expected to bring greater color to the market and enhance data decision making capabilities for parties active in air cargo markets. TAC Space can be leveraged alongside the current TAC Index product suite, including an air cargo pricing index product which tracks market demand.

“Air cargo has historically lacked transparency and near-term data, making risk management, contract negotiation, and performance benchmarking notoriously difficult,” remarked TAC Index’s Managing Director, Mr. John Peyton Burnett. “We are very pleased to be working closely with Spire, which generates high quality and granular flight movement data. Combined with TAC Index’s internal processes and data flows, we believe the resulting information from TAC Space will be of great assistance to all parties in the air cargo market, and a welcome addition to the TAC Index air cargo product suite.”

TAC Index worked with Spire Aviation, part of Spire’s Global Data Services group, to verify that Spire’s robust ADS-B data capabilities would meet TAC Space’s intensive needs and build the resulting product partnership.

“Satellite-based data from Spire combined with TAC Index’s cutting edge data science will provide a new view into global trade. We are excited to work with TAC Index to make global air cargo transparency a reality,” said Dr. Shay Har-Noy, General Manager, Spire Aviation. “We’re consistently amazed by the innovative uses of Spire’s data. Just a few years ago this sort of product was out of reach, but now with Spire’s cost effective LEMUR ADS-B constellation and analysis-ready APIs, we’re able to stream tens of millions of data points about global air traffic every single day.”

About TAC Index

TAC Index weekly pricing publications have changed the way forwarders, carriers and shippers as well as analysts can get insights into the air cargo industry. The fact that the indices are both fully antitrust and financial market compliant means they can also open up opportunities for the introduction of risk management tools that were not previously available to the air cargo industry. TAC Index is consolidating data shared by a representative group of international freight forwarders (a combination of global companies, SMEs, master loaders and local heroes) as it only uses transactional data. Statistical filtering using the proprietary algorithms is applied to generate truly representative general cargo indices.

About Spire Aviation

Spire Aviation, part of Spire Global Inc., enables application service providers and data teams to develop innovative solutions and drive business improvements using global air traffic data powered by Spire’s satellite constellation. To learn more, visit www.spire.com/aviation/

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. On March 1, 2021 Spire announced plans to go public through an anticipated business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SPIR.” To learn more, visit spire.com.

About NavSight Holdings, Inc.

NavSight Holdings, Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NavSight was organized with the opportunity to pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, with the intent to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.

