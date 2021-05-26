New Savannah Facility Expands Production of Award-Winning Pursell Controlled-Release Technology

SYLACAUGA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pursell has reached terms to build a state-of-the-art production facility in Savannah, Georgia, that will greatly expand the reach of its next-generation coating technologies across the Southeast and beyond. Strategically located near two rail lines and the country’s No. 1 port for agricultural exports, the Savannah plant will produce controlled-release fertilizers (CRF) for the turf, ornamental, specialty and broadacre markets.

The new facility, to be located at SeaGate Terminals, will complement Pursell’s existing production plant in Sylacauga, Alabama, with a significant increase in capacity and improved access to raw materials.

Combining innovative coating materials and proprietary processing techniques with a unique modular production facility design, Pursell is directly tackling the common struggle of mis-, under- and overapplied nutrients that can negatively impact crop performance, return on investment and the environment. The company’s controlled-release technology enables fertilizer retailers to supply nutrient blends that meet the precise needs of a crop as it matures through the growing season.

“Our primary focus at Pursell is to provide growers with the most robust portfolio of controlled-release products available, empowering them with prescriptive, sustainable, and profitable growing solutions,” said Nick Adamchak, Pursell CEO. “Built with innovations like custom release longevities, encapsulated micronutrient mixes and the industry’s largest range of coated substrates, our CRF products create a level of control unlike any other on the market today. We’re looking forward to serving even more fertilizer retailers through the addition of our Savannah plant.”

Unlike other enhanced efficiency fertilizers (EEF), Pursell fertilizers – including PurKote (for use in turf and ornamental), PurYield (for use in broadacre) and PurForm (for use in specialty) – are coated with a uniquely thin, pliable and durable membrane that enables higher nutrient content, more consistent and predictable release rates, and the flexibility to perform in all climates. Additionally, Pursell technology allows for the inclusion of micronutrients and temperature sensitive additives, such as biologicals, growth enhancers and soil health promoters, to optimize nutrient synchronization and plant uptake.

Experts are taking notice: The technology’s innovative ability to help producers increase crop yields while reducing environmental impact to air, land and water led to its recent advancement in the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, a joint partnership and competition from the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture focused on agricultural sustainability.

“Studies have repeatedly proven the value of our products,” Adamchak said. “For example, extensive physical properties testing has demonstrated that Pursell-coated nitrogen and phosphate-based fertilizers are better able to withstand impact and excessive handling that occurs in distribution, handling and application of the fertilizer, mitigating the risk of catastrophic nutrient release.”

Compared to uncoated products, Pursell coated products can reduce leaching by 69% for nitrogen-based fertilizers and 82% for phosphate-based fertilizers, according to trials1,2. Pursell coated products can also dramatically reduce ammonia volatilization. Whereas uncoated urea can lose up to 40% ammonia to volatilization, Pursell products lose only 5% ammonia. Multiple years of testing demonstrate that Pursell coated urea consistently reduced ammonia losses by at least 95%.

The Savannah plant is expected to be operational by year end, and further Pursell expansion announcements are anticipated soon.

“As evidenced by the surge in demand that we are witnessing for controlled-release products, customers are hungry for more efficient nutrient delivery that improves crop yields while preserving soil health and water quality,” Adamchak said. “In that respect, we are just getting started.”

