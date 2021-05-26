ASM Global Partners with Mobilitie to Deploy 5G Across International Venue Portfolio

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As sports and entertainment venues worldwide begin to return to live events at full capacities, fans can expect a new era of boosted streaming capacities and dynamic digital engagement experiences thanks to an innovative new partnership announced today by ASM Global and Mobilitie.

“ASM Global creates memorable live events every night worldwide and we are committed to providing our fans with the ability to share their incredible experiences seamlessly in real-time,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “This extension of our partnership with Mobilitie will help fuel our creativity to envision and implement reimagined in-venue experiences.”

The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will allow ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, to super-charge its vast international venue network with advanced 5G connectivity solutions from Mobilitie, the country’s largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm. Mobilitie’s robust and scalable 5G architecture will also improve broadcast production and immersive viewing experiences from ASM Global arenas, stadia, and convention centers, as well as more seamlessly integrate new technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

“We are excited to further expand our relationship with ASM Global, the international innovator in the delivery of memorable entertainment experiences,” said Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with their global leadership and venue teams. We currently provide neutral-host wireless networks at several ASM Global properties, including the recently announced Coliseo de Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Convention Center venues, and we look forward to expanding worldwide.”

The industry’s most reliable and seamless connectivity will also enhance ASM Global’s operational excellence and data analytic capabilities, as well as its world-class, award-winning VenueShield security and safety protocols and procedures.

Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds. Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, CBRS and private LTE networks, small cells, IoT, fiber networks and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation. Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. www.mobilitie.com

ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of live entertainment experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues fuel live entertainment worldwide. www.asmglobal.com