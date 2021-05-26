Earth Networks to Expand Weather-Based Solutions Incorporating Operational Expertise

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earth Networks, the global leader in weather and lightning monitoring and alerting, today announced a technology collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to co-develop innovative solutions for managing operational safety and outages during severe weather situations. Disney Weather Check is a part of Disney SyncLink™ Technology, a suite of products, goods, services and methods that enable companies to provide their teams and clients with unique experiences coupling critical and timely information in a controlled manner.

“Technology-driven weather monitoring and alerting solutions are a must for any safety-minded organization,” said Rich Spaulding, CEO at Earth Networks. “We are excited to begin this technology collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, our long-standing customer, and the world leader in operational excellence. Working to integrate Disney Weather Check into our severe weather early warning products will enable us to build upon the industry’s most reliable, accurate, and flexible public safety weather solutions.”

Earth Networks already helps parks, schools, sports teams, state and local governments and enterprises manage weather threats with automated alerts, forecasting, and detection of dangerous conditions like lightning, high wind and heat. In cooperation with Disney, Earth Networks will bring to market safety capabilities building off the world-class operational processes that Disney has developed to manage their worldwide operations on a daily basis. Earth Networks customers will have access to a broader array of features to help them manage public safety, plan for potential operational disruptions, minimize downtime, and communicate real-time weather intelligence to their emergency response teams.

Earth Networks’ products featuring Disney Weather Check will offer users an operational playbook for dealing with severe weather situations packaged as specific functionality within its products such as Sferic Maps, its flagship real-time visualization and alerting platform.

“We have made a commitment of sharing our safety best practices and solutions with other industries and are pleased to be able to work with Earth Networks to bring the Disney Weather Check into their products to keep people safe,” said Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President of Worldwide Safety and Assurance Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About Earth Networks

Earth Networks, part of the Advanced Environmental Monitoring family of companies, helps organizations mitigate financial, operational and human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world’s largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia with more than 170,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022 and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney’s global consumer products operations include the world’s leading licensing business; one of the world’s largest children’s publishing brands; one of the world’s largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 300 Disney store locations around the world; and the shop Disney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships and consumer products—including books, games and merchandise.