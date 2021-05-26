Quotient Partners With Hy-Vee To Deliver Offsite Media and More Digital Savings to Retailer’s Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced today an expanded partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc. — the employee-owned, Midwest supermarket chain known for its quality, convenience and superior customer service — to deliver offsite media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement and granular targeting through its new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network.

Offsite media services include display, digital out-of-home, social media and more. Brands will be able to access and use Quotient’s data to effectively target shoppers with relevant offers while ensuring they are putting the right offer in front of the right customer at the right time. This partnership enables brands to track the success of their campaigns, including return on ad spend and return on promotion spend. Additionally, Quotient can provide Hy-Vee and its advertisers with insight into how campaigns are performing when compared to sales.

Quotient’s Retailer Promotions Platform powers digital coupons through Hy-Vee’s website, Hy-Vee.com, to give shoppers a more personalized and convenient digital experience. Additionally, Hy-Vee is the latest retailer to roll out Quotient’s new Promotion Amplification solution that combines retailer point-of-sale and loyalty card data with weekly retailer sales and offers.

Quotient’s Retailer Performance Media platform will enable Quotient’s thousands of consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand clients to increase reach and engagement among Hy-Vee shoppers with their promotions and brand content. The partnership will deliver a seamless experience and increased value for consumers while driving measurable sales both in-store and online for brands.

“We’re thrilled that Hy-Vee has looked to Quotient to power the next generation of its digital savings platform to provide more value to brands as well as shoppers,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Quotient. “The partnership comes as part of the continued expansion of Quotient’s retailer network, which captures point-of-sale data and enables intelligent targeting for brand campaigns.”

“Quotient brings us a winning combination of industry expertise, scale, technology and data to more strategically reach and serve our customers,” said Jessica Ringena, Chief Digital Officer and Senior Vice President at Hy-Vee. “The personalized savings that this partnership will bring to our customers further expands on our promise to deliver great value and exceptional service.”

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales. Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com

Quotient is the registered trademark of Quotient Technology Inc. in the United States and other countries.

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $11 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 85,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.