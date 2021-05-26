Covenant Transport Selects IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS to Transform Communication for Truck Drivers

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, today announced that Covenant Transport, a subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, and leading transportation company operating one of the country’s largest fleets, has selected its Atmosphere® CPaaS to deploy AI-enabled voice automation.

“Trucking is a geographically distributed business and in the current environment we need reliable communications with drivers to ensure they stay safe on route,” says Senior Vice President of Technology, Eric Whitton, Covenant Logistics Group. “IntelePeer played an important role in bringing us an intelligence platform that not only allows fleets to easily navigate our phone tree when they have payroll, route or HR questions, but also helps the company cut costs by eliminating our need for multiple vendors. We are seeing a significant rise in our transfer success rate and look forward to continuing to improve our technology to maintain driver safety.”

Covenant Transport previously used multiple voice platform providers, which resulted in complex and unreliable service for their drivers. Recognizing a decline in their transfer success rate, Covenant Transport turned to IntelePeer, deploying voice communications and conversational AI over SIP. IntelePeer enabled Covenant to move to a single vendor, fulfilling the need for advanced automation, and delivering reliable conversational AI that works even in noisy truck environments. The new solution has enabled Covenant to simplify call routing for drivers, whether they needed to contact dispatchers, payroll, or HR, or information regarding permits.

“Keeping drivers safe and cutting costs are two priorities in the trucking industry,” says IntelePeer’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jeremy Jones. “Delivering a high-touch approach with communications technology allows drivers to get the information they need in a simple and safe manner using voice communications. Atmosphere CPaaS with AI-enabled voice automation delivers a rapidly deployable with immediate ROI, affordable solution for companies like Covenant Transport to move to advanced cloud communications and AI without the high cost and complexity of other solutions.”

Atmosphere® CPaaS enables companies to engage with customers through voice, SMS and social messaging, provide AI-enabled automation and communications routing, and access on-demand analytics for actionable intelligence. Companies can upgrade quickly and easily while cutting costs with Atmosphere® CPaaS and Atmosphere® Voice. Enterprises short on resources can also utilize IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® Managed Solutions for ongoing integration and configuration support.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer creates smarter customer interactions, through its award-winning omnichannel communications solutions, powering automation with AI and analytics. Our Atmosphere® CPaaS improves customer experience and satisfaction, decreases operational costs, drives new revenue, and improves business processes -- all delivered through a single, easy-to-use platform that works seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com.