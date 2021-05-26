OneTeam Capital Partners With Linear Financial Technologies to Provide Working Capital Solutions to Small Businesses

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneTeam Capital (“OTC”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Linear Financial Technologies (“Linear”) to deliver working capital solutions to small businesses in the United States.

“This is an extremely exciting development. Linear is the market leader in providing technology, operational, and analytical solutions to banks and other financial institutions in the small business market. We are truly fortunate to be able to leverage their platform and know-how to grow our presence in this vital sector of the economy,” said W. Taylor Kamp, CEO of OneTeam Capital. “As evidenced by recent optimism expressed by small businesses, the fog is lifting on a post-pandemic US economy. That, coupled with the phase-out of the government PPP program, makes it now more important than ever to support small business growth with flexible, stable and reasonably priced sources of working capital.”

“At Linear, our mission is to enable banks and other lenders to offer their business customers the financial solutions they need in an efficient, digitally-empowered, manner,” said Sam Graziano, CEO of Linear. “This arrangement with OneTeam Capital does exactly that and we look forward to being a catalyst for OneTeam to scale in this market.”

ABOUT ONETEAM CAPITAL:

Founded in July of 2020, OneTeam Capital offers customized working capital solutions to small businesses through a network of select partners supported by tech-enabled, industry leading underwriting and credit analysis. For more information, please visit OneTeamCapital.com.

ABOUT LINEAR:

Formed in February 2021 through the combination of leading fintech companies ODX and Fundation, Linear Financial Technologies ("Linear") is the leading digital account origination and insights platform serving the business banking and adjacent markets. Linear simplifies the borrowing and account opening experience for customers and streamlines loan and deposit origination workflows, empowering digital transformation. Embedded in the solution is a decade of insights, accompanied by the power of AI/ML technologies to enable clients to make intelligent business decisions. An integrated credit offering also facilities lending to support "second look" programs, embedded credit, and point of sale financing. The company serves a wide range of industry verticals such as financial institutions, B2B vendors, and SMB service providers through its own brand and through the companies Fundation and Kinnek. For more information, please visit LinearFT.com.