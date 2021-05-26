Questionmark Partners With THRIVE to Deliver Regulatory Compliant Assessments

TRUMBULL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questionmark, the online assessment provider, has partnered with THRIVE, the next-gen learning experience platform (LXP), to integrate its enterprise-grade assessment platform into THRIVE’s consumer-grade learning platform.

As a result, THRIVE now offers enhanced assessment functionality and has been able to meet the regulatory requirements for impressive brands such as Vitality Insurance and Lotus Cars.

Questionmark will provide Questionmark Inside, its white-label service, to THRIVE customers. This integrates the assessment platform into third-party software, enabling companies to offer enterprise-grade assessments to their learners that are embedded within their learning platform. THRIVE will then keep track of progress, record performance, and report on compliance.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark, said: “Our partnership with THRIVE is a real step change that shows the value of robust assessments for learning platforms. THRIVE now has even more functionality to prove its effectiveness, meet new business requirements and measure the skills of its customers’ employees.

“Integrating Questionmark Inside has given THRIVE a real advantage over its competitors. We’re excited to together support effective testing methods globally at scale for enterprise-sized customers.”

THRIVE couples the compliance requirements of a learning management system with personalization, social learning, and a consumer-grade experience to improve business outcomes. Its customers include broadcaster Sky, the Scottish Government, and retailer Ted Baker, among many others.

Mark Ward, Co-founder at THRIVE, said: “Our latest integration with Questionmark is a real game changer.

“It’s enabled us to provide our clients with the option for enhanced assessment functionality that’s easily hosted, delivered and tracked within THRIVE, giving learners a seamless user experience in one platform.”

Questionmark helps employers and their people to unlock potential to deliver better performance and safely meet compliance requirements. It does this by providing online assessment tools, professional services, and ready-made assessment content.

Benefits include:

Audited learning: firms can document they have trained staff

Make informed decisions: reliable information to make people-related decisions

Satisfy regulators: prove employees understand what's expected of them

Frictionless integration: a range of assessment services all under one platform

Organization-wide insight: analyze performance across teams and identify skills

