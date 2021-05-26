Con Edison Expands New Advanced Analytics and Enterprise AI Applications on the C3 AI Suite

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, today announced that Con Edison has deployed several new enterprise AI-powered applications built on the C3 AI® Suite, including one developed by a Data Architect at Con Edison using the no-code application C3 AI Ex Machina.

By leveraging data from Con Edison’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), the Conservation Voltage Optimization (CVO) application reduces the amount of energy required to provide adequate electric service, thereby decreasing energy generation, operating costs, and overall CO 2 emissions. Through analyzing 15-minute interval AMI voltage measurements across approximately 3.1 million electric meters and incorporating distribution grid hierarchy data elements, CVO reveals voltage optimization opportunities at various distribution levels, including at substations and individual structures. As previously shared by Con Edison, it is estimated that voltage reductions of around 3 percent can result in 1.5 percent energy savings over 20 years through improved voltage management.

Working with C3 AI, Con Edison is integrating 15-minute interval data from AMI with data from 27 enterprise source systems, creating 800 billion new rows of data per year (or 2.2 billion a day), across a total of 3.4 million electric meters installed at Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities to create a 415 TB enterprise data analytics platform, growing at 200 TBs per year.

“We’re excited to continue our rapid innovation and deliver next-generation enterprise AI applications with Con Edison, a market leader and one of the largest integrated utilities in the U.S.,” said Ed Abbo, president and CTO of C3 AI. “Our work with Con Edison exemplifies how large companies can reduce the time it takes to deploy new AI applications on the C3 AI Suite’s open, model-driven AI architecture, and significantly increase the value they realize from investments in enterprise analytics.”

Con Edison continues to leverage data-driven insights from the C3 AI Suite to reduce operating costs by optimizing work and increasing productivity. In addition to CVO, Con Edison has also successfully deployed additional new applications with C3 AI to accelerate value for its customers, including:

Grid Modernization application: Identifies abnormal neutral leg voltages, optimizes work orders based on street status and site access to prioritize strategic planning efforts, detects anomalies in outages, and highlights variances in customer projects.

Identifies abnormal neutral leg voltages, optimizes work orders based on street status and site access to prioritize strategic planning efforts, detects anomalies in outages, and highlights variances in customer projects. AI-based Revenue Protection application: Reduces the economic burden of energy theft and revenue loss by leveraging meter alarms and other pertinent data.

Reduces the economic burden of energy theft and revenue loss by leveraging meter alarms and other pertinent data. “Hot Socket” Monitoring solution: Enables the rapid detection and identification of issues due to overheating (a “hot socket”) and manages the issue resolution lifecycle. This solution was deployed into the C3 AI AMI Operations application after being prototyped using C3 AI Ex Machina.

“We have found in practical use the C3 AI Suite, with its model driven architecture, is powerful, scalable, and facilitates rapid innovation,” said Chief Enterprise Architect at Con Edison Allisyn Glasser. “For example, the C3 AI AMI application integrates billions of near real-time measurements per day from millions of meters to provide timely and actionable insights. The C3 AI platform helps us to modernize our operations and drive efficiency while improving services for our customers. We are working with C3 AI to accelerate speed-to-value across multiple business units on its comprehensive enterprise AI platform.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED), one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $60 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas, and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y.