Guide Dogs for the Blind’s Canine Heroes Virtual Gala to Feature Guide Dog Teams and Costumed “Superpuppies”

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) will unleash new superpowers at its Canine Heroes Virtual Gala on Sunday, June 6, with heartwarming stories about the power of its guide dog teams, along with puppies from across North America dressed up in various superhero costumes.

The annual fundraising event, which is virtual this year is hosted by Emmy Award-winning radio and TV personality Liam Mayclem. The pre-show begins at 4:30 p.m. PDT, with the live program running from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The event will also include a series of video vignettes featuring Guide Dogs for the Blind heroes from across North America, narrated by James Newton Howard, the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer who has also received nine Academy Award nominations. The evening will culminate in a delivery of an adorable 8-week old puppy to a GDB volunteer puppy raiser.

“Though we’re looking forward to seeing all of our fabulous donors in person again soon, this year’s gala will give our guests the best of both worlds, with a live event broadcast online and the opportunity for guests to attend from all over the world,” said Christine Benninger, president and CEO for Guide Dogs for the Blind. “And nothing showcases the heroic nature of the work that our dogs do than seeing them dressed in superhero costumes.”

Proceeds from the Gala will help support GDB’s life-changing mission, including ensuring that all of GDB’s program dogs receive the finest, most advanced veterinary care.

Online RSVPs are strongly encouraged. Register here.

To view a short video about the Canine Heroes Virtual Gala and see lots of superpuppies, click here.

About Guide Dogs for the Blind

Headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., Guide Dogs for the Blind (GDB) is the largest guide dog school in North America. It is a passionate community that prepares highly qualified guide dogs to empower individuals who are blind or visually impaired to move through the world more safely and confidently. More than 15,000 guide teams have graduated from GDB since it was founded in 1942. GDB not only improves mobility for its clients, but it also furthers inclusion and advocates for policy reforms that change how the world views blindness. All of GDB’s services are provided free of charge, and it receives no government funding. The organization was the subject of an award-winning 2018 documentary feature called Pick of the Litter, which was developed into a television docu-series by the same name that debuted in 2019 on Disney+. For more information, visit guidedogs.com, or call 800.295.4050.