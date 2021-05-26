Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Contract for High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded an additional $1.6 million contract for RF microwave solid-state amplifiers from a major domestic prime contractor, adding to an initial $1.7 million contract awarded earlier this fiscal year.

These very high-power solid-state amplifiers, which utilize the latest in solid-state GaN transistor technology, were developed in close cooperation with the prime contractor and are part of a complex RF microwave transmission system used by the U.S. Military.

“This additional order is another example of Comtech’s technical strength in delivering high-power solid-state transmitter solutions for military applications and the ongoing demand for our high-power solid-state amplifier products,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL