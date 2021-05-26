NAVEX Global and CDP North America Team to Propel High-Quality Environmental Disclosure Reporting

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAVEX Global®, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced it has established an agreement with CDP North America (formerly, the Carbon Disclosure Project) to collaborate on advancing and simplifying environmental risk management and disclosure reporting. NAVEX Global customers will benefit from standards that bring transparency, accountability and efficiency to markets around the world.

The CDP is recognized as the industry gold standard for environmental disclosure, a critical piece of measuring climate action globally. The CDP works with a broad range of organizations to help them measure environmental impact and develop internal strategies to combat climate change. In 2020, more than 9,600 companies that cumulatively represent over 50% of global market capitalization, disclosed environmental data via CDP.

“Our objectives align well with CDP North America’s,” said Karen Alonardo, vice president, NAVEX Global ESG solutions. “Both of our organizations are committed to helping improve environmental program reporting and risk management for organizations worldwide. We believe that global climate and environmental impact are critical components of creating a resilient economy.”

“We are very pleased to partner with the expertise of NAVEX Global to drive disclosure, insight, and environmental action in 2021,” said Paul Robins, CDP Head of Partnerships. “With unprecedented momentum in the ESG space, it is now more important than ever to streamline environmental data collection, analysis, and reporting with software tools like NAVEX ESG.”

The NAVEX Global environmental, social and governance solution, NAVEX ESG®, is an integrated software solution that enables organizations to remove the complexity of managing multiple ESG efforts. It helps cross-functional corporate teams make operations more sustainable, supply chains more resilient, and businesses better equipped to respond to stakeholders. NAVEX ESG simplifies data collection workflows and reports on corporate commitments to sustainability, equitable human capital management, and sound governance.

About NAVEX Global

NAVEX Global is the worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services. Our solutions are trusted by thousands of customers around the globe to help them manage risk, address complex regulatory requirements, build corporate ESG programs and foster ethical workplace cultures. For more information, visit NAVEX Global’s website and our Risk & Compliance Matters blog; follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.