IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the upcoming Olympic Games this summer, SEGA of America announced today that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game™ will launch worldwide on June 22, 2021 for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Steam and Google Stadia.

Press assets, including trailer and screens, can be downloaded from this Dropbox Link.

Featuring 18 fun-fueled Olympic events, a robust Avatar Creator, and local and online play for up to 8 players, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers aspiring Olympians of all ages a chance to pursue their own Olympic dreams at-home or online.

“The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world,” said Ian Curran, President & COO at SEGA of America. “Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this Summer.”

Go faster, higher, stronger in 18 different solo or multiplayer Olympic events:

100m

4x100m Relay

110m Hurdles

Hammer Throw

Long Jump

Baseball

Basketball

Beach Volleyball

BMX (Cycling)

Boxing

Judo

Rugby Sevens

Football (Soccer)

100m Freestyle (Swimming)

200m Individual Medley (Swimming)

Sport Climbing

Table Tennis

Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 also features a comprehensive Avatar Creator for gamers to create the Olympic athlete of their dreams! More than 50 different colorful wardrobe options are available to choose from, from traditional country kits to more imaginative outfits like pirate and astronaut costumes. 8-player multiplayer, Ranked Games, and global leaderboards offer plenty of options for aspiring Olympians to compete online together in their quest for gold.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game is rated ESRB 10+ and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 22, 2021 for $39.99 USD. For more information, including where you can pre-order the game, be sure to visit the official website.

About SEGA of America

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com.