Zix Expands Global Partner Program in the United Kingdom and Germany

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, today announced the expansion of its global partner program in Germany and the United Kingdom (UK). Zix German partners will now be able to take advantage of localized product offerings, including Advanced Threat Protection, Secure File Share and a dedicated Partner Portal. In the UK, existing and new partners, be able to add Data Archive Residency to their product portfolios.

As a channel-first company, Zix is dedicated to investing in its channel programs to meet its partners' evolving needs amid global growth in cloud adoption and the corresponding need to ensure critical data remains secure. Today’s expansion reflects the success of those strategic investments and the desire from Zix’s partners to strengthen their security, compliance and resilience tools.

The company has been implementing product changes based on survey feedback from its 5,000+ partners, including recent strategic acquisition, CloudAlly, a best-in-class cloud backup and recovery solution. These additions continue to strengthen Zix’s Secure Cloud platform, making the previously daunting task of consolidation and migration of multiple vendors simple, all while staying compliant and protected against threats.

“Zix is continuing to expand our partner program globally, with Germany and the UK being an exciting and critical milestone for the program,” said Dave Wagner, CEO of Zix. “Our unique relationship as a Microsoft top partner allows our partners to build a full portfolio of security, compliance and productivity solutions from one vendor. We are excited to bring the dedicated level of support we are known for to both markets, as we continue to expand our dedicated, in country, resources across all key functions.”

In addition to making Germany and UK partners more secure, the newly expanded suite of Zix products will also open up new revenue streams. Historically, Zix partners have been able to extend the lifetime value of their customer relationships by increasing their mix of Zix solutions, growing profits though increasing margins, recurring revenue while enjoying partner incentives.

“Zix has seen consistent market growth in Germany and the UK over the last three years, and we have heard the need for more solutions firsthand from our partners in these regions,” said Paul Balkwell, Vice President of International Sales at Zix. “We have worked hard to tailor our partner program to fit the individual needs of businesses in these regions and provide them with a brand-new stream of revenue by selling more of the Zix products they love.”

To ensure partners can get the most out of the program, Zix has a comprehensive, localized support portal with knowledge-based articles, training webinars and access to live support staff 24/7/365. Zix’s dedicated German partner team is based in Munich and UK team is based in Bracknell.

To learn more about the benefits of becoming a Zix partner, visit zix.com/partner-overview.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security, productivity and compliance solutions. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.