Jasper Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Trial with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Evaluate JSP191 in Chronic Granulomatous Disease

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate JSP191, the company’s first-in-class anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning regimen prior to allogeneic transplant for chronic granulomatous disease (CGD). Jasper Therapeutics and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have entered into a clinical trial agreement in which NIAID will serve as the Investigational New Drug (IND) sponsor for this study.

CGD is a rare, inherited disease of the immune system that develops in infancy or early childhood and results in severe and sometimes life-threatening infections. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant is a proven cure for CGD. However, its use is limited because current conditioning agents used to deplete stem cells in preparation for transplantation are genotoxic and associated with limited efficacy and serious adverse effects, including veno-occlusive disease, long-term infertility and secondary malignancies.

“ We look forward to collaborating with NIAID on this Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which should provide important information about the potential of JSP191 as a safer and more effective conditioning agent for patients with CGD undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant,” said Kevin N. Heller, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development, of Jasper Therapeutics. “ Through this clinical trial agreement with NIAID, as well as others with the National Institutes of Health and academic centers, we are continuing to develop JSP191 for additional pretransplant conditioning regimens beyond severe combined immunodeficiency and acute myeloid leukemia/myelodysplastic syndromes, which have demonstrated safety and efficacy in early-stage clinical trials to date.”

About JSP191

JSP191 is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow, creating an empty space for donor or gene-corrected transplanted stem cells to engraft. While hematopoietic cell transplantation can be curative for patients, its use is limited because standard high dose myeloablative conditioning is associated with severe toxicities and standard low dose conditioning has limited efficacy. To date, JSP191 has been evaluated in more than 90 healthy volunteers and patients. It is currently enrolling in two clinical trials for acute myeloid leukemia (AML)/myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) and is scheduled to begin enrollment in three additional studies in 2021 for severe autoimmune disease, sickle cell disease and Fanconi anemia patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, a first-in-class anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.