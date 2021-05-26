Okta Deepens Commitment to Public Sector with DISA IL4 Provisional Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced it has received a Provisional Authorization To Operate (P-ATO) at Impact Level 4 (IL4) from the United States Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) under the Department of Defense’s Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide. The provisional authorization will allow government agencies and their contractors to further realize the benefits of the Okta Identity Cloud and simplify the adoption of Okta’s identity solutions within their organizations as part of their digital transformation.

“Okta's technology enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time, which is crucial in highly regulated and sensitive environments such as the public sector,” said Sean Frazier, Federal Chief Security Officer, Okta. “Okta is proud to support government agencies in their modernization efforts around Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM). These capabilities are foundational as agencies adopt Zero Trust security frameworks, support a changing workforce and stakeholder landscape, and address the resulting access challenges. This is a significant milestone for Okta and we look forward to continuing to work with our government customers to accomplish their goals.”

Obtaining an IL4 P-ATO exemplifies Okta's commitment to securing critical government information, meeting the DISA’s standardized requirements for cloud-based access controls and data security. Government agencies can trust the Okta Identity Cloud to provide highly secure and reliable solutions to manage identities and streamline processes within their organization. For government agencies, Okta’s modern identity and access management solutions enable digital transformation by providing a simplified user experience for today’s workforces and customers, in addition to enhancing security.

"As agencies conduct digital modernization to enhance mission execution, digital identity is absolutely foundational,” said Tom Clancy, former Chief of Identity Solutions at the Office of the Department of Defense CIO, Office of the Secretary of Defense. “If your agency's identity services can't carry the assurance levels of your principal credential (CAC/PIV) all the way to your mission applications, you can't use cloud or mobile securely, you can't share information with external partners securely, and you won't really know who is accessing your sensitive data. For agencies already using CAC/PIV, elevating the assurance of your identity services is the first step on the Zero Trust journey.”

The IL4 P-ATO is part of continued public sector momentum for Okta, following the achievement of a FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) for its core identity offering in 2017. Currently, Okta ranks fifth out of nearly 300 technology vendors in the most authorizations in the U.S. federal government sector of all authorized cloud vendors (SaaS, IaaS and PaaS).

“We applaud Okta for achieving DISA IL4 Provisional Authorization, which will allow them to help accelerate the federal government’s digital transformation,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Public Sector Partners & Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS). “We’re excited to continue to collaborate with Okta to help our public sector customers securely transfer highly sensitive workloads to AWS, where they can take advantage of the cloud’s agility and cost savings.”

For more information on how to leverage Okta for government entity use cases, visit https://www.okta.com/solutions/public-sector/.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. More than 10,650 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.