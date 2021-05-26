New Partnership Between Marubeni/Clairvo and Perspectum to Bring LiverMultiScan to Japan

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perspectum announced that it has signed a strategic business partnership with Marubeni Corporation (“Marubeni”) to support entry of Perspectum’s AI diagnostic technology, called LiverMultiScan, into the Japanese market.

“We are delighted to partner with Marubeni to bring LiverMultiScan to Japan” said Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Perspectum. “Marubeni’s mission to supply groundbreaking diagnostic support technologies complements Perspectum’s overarching goal of improving healthcare for patients with suspected and established liver disease. In addition, Japan is one of the largest MRI markets in the world.”

Through this partnership, Clairvo, a newly established subsidiary of Marubeni, will assist Perspectum in applying for the required regulatory licenses and build a comprehensive distribution network for medical institutions.

Ryota Kobayashi, CEO of Clairvo said “We are very much excited and honored to start our partnership with Perspectum. Perspectum is a ‘one and only’ company which holds a unique, innovative technology for liver diagnosis support. Marubeni/Clairvo will maximize our versatile capabilities to deliver LiverMultiScan in Japan and contribute to improving healthcare of Japanese citizens.”

“This is another significant milestone in the adoption of LiverMultiScan in the Asia-Pacific region,” added Dr. Catherine Kelly, Chief Informatics Officer and Asia-Pacific lead. “Japan has a strong history of adopting cutting edge technology and joins other countries in the region in making LiverMultiScan available to patients.”

Professor Nakajima of Yokohama City University, a leader in hepatology added “Perspectum's LiverMultiScan is a technology expected to be widely used as a new biomarker, that contributes to the early diagnosis and treatment of liver disease especially for NASH/NAFLD patients, which has been increasing in Japan in recent years. We expect that Perspectum and Marubeni/Clairvo’s collaboration will accelerate the delivery of the product into the clinical settings of Japan.”

About Perspectum

Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale. For more information, visit www.perspectum.com and view our video outlining our mission at https://youtu.be/gFMxKGGvyJA.