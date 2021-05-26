Atlantic American Employee Benefits Selects EIS to Accelerate Group Voluntary Benefits Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, announced today that Atlantic American Employee Benefits, the voluntary division of Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company®, has selected EIS to launch a next-generation, digital-first platform that will allow it to scale and accelerate the growth of its group benefits business.

“We’re excited that Atlantic American Employee Benefits chose EIS for this transformation initiative and look forward to working with their team to leverage modern coretech and deliver an outstanding experience for brokers and their clients, from quote to claim,” said Alec Miloslavsky, EIS CEO. “By helping them move to a more automated model that delivers greater efficiency, more functionality and more intuitive user interface, our core technology will help accelerate their growth in the voluntary benefits space.”

“We recognized there was a great growth opportunity in worksite benefits, but in order to scale efficiently over the long term, we needed to move away from legacy technology,” said John Dunbar, Chief Information Officer at Bankers Fidelity. “To automate quoting, proposal, underwriting, billing and claims processes and provide the kind of responsive policy administration experience brokers expect, we needed a platform that would make it easy for brokers to do business with us. We selected EIS because its modern platform is proven in the market and will support our future growth.”

Atlantic American Employee Benefits anticipates the transformation will provide greater flexibility and less manual intervention, while allowing it to streamline engagement and get new policyholders quoted and onboarded more quickly. In addition, the SaaS delivery model will be cost-effective, reduce the burden of IT support, and provide continuous upgrades to processes and products.

The EIS SuiteTM will initially support the carrier’s critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity, whole life and disability products.

About Bankers Fidelity

Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company has provided tens of thousands of Americans with valuable, customer-oriented insurance products for over 60 years. Its record of bringing innovative products and value-added services to market has established Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company as a proven leader in the life and health insurance industry. Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and holds 4.7 out of 5 stars based on customer satisfaction reviews. For more information, visit Bankersfidelity.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About EIS

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.