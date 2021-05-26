USCutter Sets Sights on Long-Term Growth With Migration to BigCommerce

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced USCutter, the leading supplier of low cost, high quality sign making equipment, has successfully launched its new online store on BigCommerce. To support its rapid growth, USCutter selected BigCommerce for its flexible B2B enterprise capabilities to manage large product catalogs, seamless application integration with existing technologies and its ability to create B2C-level experiences for multiple audience types.

“For years, I had been looking to replace our all-in-one ecommerce platform with a cutting edge solution that offered ease of use for both our customers and employees, as well as scalability and reliability. BigCommerce checked all the boxes for us,” said Karl Bowman, president of USCutter. “Whether through price lists, customized commercial quotes or tax support, BigCommerce’s native functionality and extensive partner app marketplace delivers the hybrid B2B and B2C capabilities we needed to tailor our site to our diverse audiences. Plus, the speed with which the pages load creates a positive customer experience.”

Known for having one of the largest and deepest selections of vinyl cutters in the industry, USCutter maintains an extensive product catalog of more than 100,000 SKUs. Combined with the need to merchandise consumable products and machinery together as well as support strong experiences for both B2B and B2C audiences, the online migration had a complex set of requirements. The company worked with leading development agency Mercutio to bring the site to life.

“Customer experience is a top priority for the USCutter team, so our efforts really centered on integrating functionality that would enhance the overall buying experience regardless of audience,” said Keith Karlick, principal and head of strategy at Mercutio. “BigCommerce is a great solution for these kinds of projects because its native platform functionality is sophisticated enough to support both B2B and B2C needs with ease, and its open ecosystem provides merchants the freedom to build a tech stack that fits their unique use case.”

The new USCutter website leverages customer groups, which enables both B2B and B2C audiences to be served off a single platform instance, and Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store functionality supported through its ERP solution provides a seamless omnichannel experience for customers.

Since going live on BigCommerce, USCutter has seen promising metrics that further highlight the brand’s opportunity for growth. When comparing online sales for its first full month on BigCommerce to the same period in 2020, USCutter saw a 24% increase in revenue, 6% increase in conversion rate and 45% increase in average order value. Through the scalable platform provided by BigCommerce and the customizations developed by Mercutio, USCutter is able to address site changes quickly and efficiently, and is able to provide an experience that supports all its audiences long-term.

About BigCommerce

