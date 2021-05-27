OPPO Partners with Thales for World’s First 5G SA-Compatible eSIM

SHENZHEN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPPO today announced the world’s first 5G SA-Compatible eSIM on its newly launched flagship 5G smartphone, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, developed in collaboration with the world’s leading eSIM connectivity management company, Thales. The 5G Standalone (SA) eSIM-based OPPO Find X3 Pro will provide users with the advanced 5G experience offered by 5G SA networks, as well as providing both users and mobile operators with the benefits of eSIM technology.

Unlike traditional SIM cards which require to be physically inserted into devices, eSIM, or embedded SIM, is directly built into the device. Users can enjoy a trusted and smooth digital experience when selecting connectivity plans from their preferred mobile operators, from their smartphone. As such, the Thales eSIM also helps mobile operators to take up their digital transformation challenge. In addition to smartphones and wearables such as smartwatches, eSIMs also enjoys a widely growing adoption in Connected Vehicles and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

As the mainstream 5G futureproof infrastructure, 5G SA (Standalone) networks, with lower latency, higher flexibility and a more comprehensive 5G experience, are being deployed by major mobile operators around the world. OPPO and Thales, being the first in the world to support 5G SA network on an eSIM-powered device, spearhead the development of 5G technology.

"As a leading global technology company, OPPO has been spurring the development of 5G technology since the very beginning. We are committed to providing innovative 5G experiences for users and we see eSIM as an exciting prospect in delivering these experiences,” said Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product, OPPO. “Through our technical collaboration with Thales, we have made the Find X3 Pro one of the first devices in the world to be equipped with 5G SA-Compatible eSIM. As 5G SA networks are being deployed around the world, the addition of 5G SA-Compatible eSIM brings more possibilities for Find X3 Pro users worldwide."

Thales is a world's leading provider in both hardware-based eSIM and eSIM connectivity management with more than 200 eSIM management platforms awarded by mobile operators, operator alliances, MVNOs, and OEMs across all continents. As OPPO's key eSIM solutions partner, Thales eSIM solutions have already been included in the OPPO Watch, OPPO’s first smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity.

OPPO and Thales worked closely to integrate Thales’ innovative eSIM solution into the Find X3 Pro through eSIM server validation, device debugging, verification, function development, etc. OPPO and Thales have also worked with mobile operators to conduct network interoperability tests, in order to check that users can enjoy two simultaneous active lines (based on removable SIM and an eSIM) with their Find X3 Pro. This collaboration also demonstrates that 5G SA has been successfully implemented on an eSIM-compatible device for the first time.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with OPPO, for validating and commercializing the first 5G SA-Compatible eSIM on the OPPO Find X3 Pro,” said Jérôme Bendell, Vice President of Thales North Asia and CEO of Thales in China. “This is an important milestone in the development of eSIM technology. We believe that with the evolvement and widespread use of eSIM technology, it will further unlock the benefits of 5G to both operators and consumers. In particular, onboarding 5G SA eSIM helps maximize trust and resilience for mobile operators having deployed 5G core networks, and for their customers.”

Driven by user needs and experiences, OPPO began its research and development of eSIM technology in 2018 and has since launched a series of eSIM-Compatible smartphones and smartwatches. The OPPO Find X3 Pro equipped with 5G SA-Compatible eSIM not only demonstrates OPPO's strong technical expertise and insights into eSIM technology but also reflects OPPO’s investments in accelerating the rollout of 5G SA networks, allowing users to benefit from 5G experiences at the earliest opportunity.

