Nationally Recognized Brother & Sister Team of Christian Habitz and Sarah Damsgaard Launch The Invictus Collective with Dynasty Financial Partners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading wealth advisors Christian Habitz and Sarah Damsgaard today announced that they have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to launch The Invictus Collective. Mr. Habitz and Ms. Damsgaard previously oversaw in excess of $1 billion of assets under advisement.

The Invictus Collective is an independent registered investment advisor with offices in Milwaukee, Chicago and Miami. The firm will work exclusively with ultra-high net worth individuals and multigenerational families.

According to Mr. Habitz, “We are excited to announce our new multi-family office offering. We have paired a bespoke private banking approach with the most forward-looking technology; bringing the best of both worlds. We look forward to offering our clients proprietary private investment opportunities through our global network of business owners and leaders.”

Ms. Damsgaard added, “As siblings who own and operate a family business, we have specific insight, empathy and experience that allows us to better serve our clients.”

The name of the firm, The Invictus Collective, was chosen because it represents the perseverance, courage and determination of the entrepreneurial spirit. Invictus means unconquered in Latin.

“We welcome Christian, Sarah and their team to the Dynasty Network,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “With their decades of experience in wealth management working with the ultra-wealthy and their unique position to offer their clients proprietary deals, I am confident that they will thrive in the independent arena.”

The Invictus Collective has selected Fidelity as its custodian and its technology partners include Addepar and eMoney.

Bios:

Christian N. Habitz

CO-FOUNDER | MANAGING PARTNER

Christian Habitz co-founded The Invictus Collective with his sister, Sarah Damsgaard. He has over 25 years of diverse financial markets and investing experience, which has led to his passion for investing and job creation. This is evident by his early-stage private investments in a number of companies, including Trumid, Appspace, Cresco Labs, Defense Logistics, Creditspring UK, Timedoc Health, and SentryCard Technologies. As a testament to his clients’ personal success, he has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 125 Wealth Advisors in America and No. 3 in the state of Illinois. [1]

Prior to founding The Invictus Collective, Mr. Habitz was a Managing Director for five years with J.P. Morgan. His experience also includes working with Credit Suisse’s Private Banking Group and Morgan Stanley’s Private Client Group.

Early in his career, he managed a hedge fund for Geneva Securities, LLC, where he was a derivatives trader and risk manager. His first professional position was with Financial Investments Corporation, the private multibillion-dollar, multi-family office of former LaSalle Bank Chairman, Harrison Steans. This early experience was his inspiration for The Invictus Collective.

Mr. Habitz graduated from the University of Chicago, where he received a BA in Economics and was a varsity letterman in basketball and football. He is active with various charities through his family foundation, which focuses on enhancing educational opportunities for underprivileged youth and criminal justice reform.

Sarah E. Damsgaard

CO-FOUNDER | MANAGING PARTNER

Sarah Damsgaard co-founded The Invictus Collective with her brother, Christian Habitz. With more than 15 years of investment experience, she sought to create a multi- family office for a select group of clients when founding The Invictus Collective. Ms. Damsgaard has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and a Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor. [2] She was also named by Working Mother magazine as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom. [3]

Prior to founding The Invictus Collective, she was an Executive Director with J.P. Morgan and worked with the Private Banking Group at Credit Suisse. Previous to Credit Suisse, she was a principal and shareholder at Reinhart Partners, Inc., where she was the head of the firm’s institutional business. She began her career in finance at MFS Investment Management, educating financial advisors on offshore investments.

Ms. Damsgaard earned a BA from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts. She was also a professional ballerina and performed with companies across the nation, including the School of American Ballet at the New York City Ballet and the San Francisco Ballet. She continues her involvement in the arts, serving on the board of directors of the Milwaukee Ballet and the Florentine Opera in Wisconsin. Ms. Damsgaard lives in Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.TheInvictusCollective.com.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients’ needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty’s core principle is “objectivity without compromise,” and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients. ​

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

