Vocera Announces Distribution Agreement with Wavelink in Australia

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognised leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Wavelink, a leader in providing enterprise communication solutions to the healthcare industry in Australia.

The agreement will offer a simplified approach to procuring Vocera solutions for large and small healthcare organisations across Australia by ensuring customers have a comprehensive view of all Vocera communication and collaboration solutions – from hands-free communication devices and secure mobile apps to an enterprise-wide clinical workflow platform. Local technical support, professional services, and clinical team members from Vocera in Australia are a key component in making the relationship a success.

“We look forward to enhancing our sales with a local healthcare focused partner,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “Leveraging Wavelink’s strong relationships and substantial customer base will ensure Vocera solutions are easily accessible to even more hospitals and aged care facilities in Australia.”

Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. With Vocera, nurses, doctors and other care team members can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or the wearable Vocera Smartbadge.

“The addition of the Vocera Platform will form a cornerstone of our suite of healthcare solutions, enabling us to offer a world-class clinical communication and workflow platform to our Connected Health partners and their customers,” said Ilan Rubin, CEO of Wavelink.

About Wavelink

Wavelink specialises in providing leading edge enterprise solutions to the channel. Wavelink distributes a range of products from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Fortinet, Spectralink, Olinqua and CenTrak. For more information please contact Wavelink on 1300 147 000.

www.wavelink.com.au www.connected-health.com.au

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanise the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

