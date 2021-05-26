Druva Teams with Redington to Extend Cloud Data Protection to Enterprises in India

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced that Redington (India) Limited has been appointed as the company’s national distributor in India. Leveraging Redington’s far reaching presence across India and its more than 500 SaaS channel partners and industry expertise, new and potential customers will now have expanded access to a wide range of preferred channel partners offering Druva Cloud Platform’s comprehensive cloud data protection solution. Together, Druva and Redington will enable even more Indian businesses to experience the benefits of cloud.

The global pandemic and remote working over the last 12 months has pushed Indian businesses to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. According to IDC, by 2024, over 50 percent of enterprises in India will replace outdated operational models with cloud-centric models*. As Indian enterprises rapidly replace legacy infrastructure and become cloud ready, channel partners become critical in accelerating this shift, ensuring successful application migration and deploying unified data protection for existing and new cloud and SaaS workloads.

“Successful partnerships are founded on a shared desire to help others, and a determination to deliver outstanding experiences,” said Scott Morris, vice president APJ sales, Druva. “Redington’s deep focus on support for SaaS solutions aligns perfectly with Druva Cloud Platform’s cloud-native approach and expansive workload coverage for hybrid, cloud, devices and leading SaaS applications. Working with Redington, we will deliver the promise of the cloud to more businesses and help them unlock the value of their data.”

Through its partnership with Redington, Druva is focused on empowering channel partners and supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey with market expertise and a leading solution designed to harness the power of the cloud. Channel partners and their customers can benefit from Druva’s comprehensive workload coverage, ensuring data security, compliance and business continuity as Indian enterprises increasingly shift to the cloud.

“We are seeing increasing demand for cloud native data protection and management solutions, which not only address the core data center solutions but also address the requirements of public and hybrid cloud environments,” said R. Venkatesh, President Enterprise, Redington India. “Through our partnership with Druva, we will create one of the most complete data protection solutions delivered via SaaS to our partners and customers.”

This partnership with Redington follows Druva’s increasing focus in the APJ region. As businesses of all sizes increasingly utilize the region’s rapidly expanding cloud resources to re-imagine business operations, Druva has grown its data centre workload revenue more than 100 percent in the last 18 months. The company recently appointed storage industry veteran, Scott Morris, to further accelerate this growth and lead its APJ sales and alliances organization. In India, Druva has continued to witness rapid cloud adoption and a demand for improved business agility, helping more than 400 companies including Indigo and Adani Wilmar to move away from the investment-heavy and legacy approach to data protection.

Additional Information

*IDC, IDC Unveils Cloud Predictions for 2021 and Beyond

About Druva Cloud Platform

Built for the public cloud with a microservices architecture, Druva Cloud Platform is secure by design, always up-to-date, and offers all-inclusive, consumption-based pricing. The industry’s largest cloud-native SaaS platform operating at scale, Druva Cloud Platform enables organizations to centrally protect data, no matter where it lives: cloud environments, leading SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce, hybrid environments, or endpoint devices. Leveraging this innovative SaaS platform, organizations can reduce the cost and complexity of data protection, accelerate and protect cloud projects and increase cyber resilience and regulatory compliance.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, including over 50 of the Fortune 500. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, CDPQ, Neuberger Berman, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.