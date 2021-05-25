The Flemish Government Selects DXC to Help Drive Transformation of Public Services

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced today that it has been awarded a new 7-year IT services agreement extension by the Flemish Government, to continue supporting the Government’s transformation journey and efforts to respond to citizens’ needs through innovative and reliable public services. As the volume of transactions increases with more consumer-driven demands for information, DXC will help the Flemish Government to lower total costs and improve mainframe operations, security, performance, capacity and processing efficiency.

DXC’s expertise and capabilities across the Enterprise Technology Stack will enable DXC to build, run and operate modern application services in a hybrid cloud infrastructure for the Flemish Government. The goal is to l simplify the work of the public sector and support the Government to provide efficient, safe and easy-to-use digital public services, re-imagine the customer experience for citizens and businesses, and deliver more effectively on the public’s needs.

The contract extension is an opportunity for DXC to continue to deliver excellence and build on recent successful projects that Flanders citizens really care about; such as the “Corona Hinderpremie” for processing payment claims as well as “Vaccinnet”, a program for ordering vaccines in the health sector which DXC supported with training and user adoption to ensure a timely launch.

The Flemish Government and DXC have been working together for 18 years on diverse public sector projects and the contract extension reaffirms the strong relationship and confidence the Government has in the new DXC as a reliable IT partner.

Barbara Van Den Haute, administrateur-generaal at the Flemish Government: “We are focused on the modernisation of our public services and are glad to continue that work in collaboration with DXC Technology. We are striving to push forward, together, our IT transformation to develop innovative projects that will improve, simplify, and accelerate our services for citizens, businesses, and associations; should they be related to health, environmental or economic issues.”

“The Government of Flanders is a valued DXC customer. We are thrilled to extend our collaboration for the next seven years, bringing to bear our capabilities across the Enterprise Technology Stack in order to help the Flemish Government realize their strategic ambitions,” said Steve Turpie, Senior VP—EMEA, DXC Technology. ”We are committed to the Government’s program and to deliver innovative, cost-effective and timely technology solutions to the business community and citizens.”

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to deploy our enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.