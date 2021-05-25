SkyComms Partners With Sitetracker to Deliver Exceptional Turnkey Service Provider Experience

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global standard in managing high-volume projects for turnkey network infrastructure providers like Ericsson, Clarke Telecom, and SAC Wireless, is proud to announce its partnership with SkyComms, a leading turnkey provider of telecommunications infrastructure services in the APAC region.

SkyComms acquired Australasia’s top talent in network planning, civil structure, radio networks, and SAED to fully develop their end-to-end service offerings. The company selected the Sitetracker Platform to unify its business units and standardise processes to become even more of a strategic partner to its clients providing unprecedented speed of work and visibility.

Alex Guselnikov, General Manager, SkyComms commented, “SkyComm’s goals are simple but lofty: we aim to be the go-to, one-stop shop provider of telecom deployment services in Australasia. To accomplish that, we have already secured the absolute best people in the business, and now we’re partnering with the industry’s software standard for high volume infrastructure deployment.” Alex stated, “Sitetracker will not only help us standardise our processes and workflows, but provide both SkyComms teams and our clients, with the visibility required and high-level insights to provide project relevant and timely information.”

With Sitetracker, the company will gain increased transparency into individual projects as well as its holistic program portfolio, gaining real-time data straight from the field. Using Sitetracker’s reports and dashboarding capabilities, SkyComms will also be able to send ad hoc progress updates or regularly scheduled reports instantaneously to its clients. Furthermore, to provide both itself and its vendor ecosystem with a unified, single source of truth, the company has leveraged Sitetracker’s vendor management functionality to bring and align subcontractors and external workers into its organisations communications.

“It’s amazing to see how deeply SkyComms cares about providing its clients with not only exceptional work, but a great partnership experience,” remarked Andy Watts, Sitetracker’s VP of APAC. “We have no doubt that SkyComms will up-level what it means to be a turnkey provider in the telecom industry, and we are excited to contribute to their success.”

For more information on Sitetracker, visit www.sitetracker.com

To learn more about SkyComms visit www.skycomms.com.au

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimise the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimise how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Vodafone, Ericsson, BT, Google Fiber, SAC Wireless, and more — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $25 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About SkyComms

One of Australasia’s leading telecommunications contracting service companies. SkyComms designs, builds, supplies and maintains wireless, fibre and copper networks and products for the region’s leading operators. With their infrastructure and a network of experienced teams across Australasia they can efficiently deploy teams and equipment to metropolitan and regional sites.