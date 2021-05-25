Qosina Partners with Nordson MEDICAL to Support Single-Use Bioprocess Integrators and Medical Device Manufacturers

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qosina is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Nordson MEDICAL, a premier manufacturer and supplier of components to the bioprocess and medical device industries.

Qosina offers low minimum order quantities, providing a cost-effective way to order exact quantities needed. Nordson MEDICAL customers who wish to purchase lower quantities of medical device and bioprocess components may place these types of orders directly with Qosina at www.qosina.com.

Qosina has been a trusted supplier of OEM components to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries for more than 40 years, and is an integral part of the supply chain. Qosina helps innovators design new products with stock components and eliminate the cost of tooling associated with manufacturing.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.