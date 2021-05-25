Guzman Energy Partners with Primergy Solar on New Colorado Solar Project

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guzman Energy today announced they have signed a power purchase agreement with Primergy Solar for energy from the proposed 155 MWac Hesperus Solar Project. Hesperus, located in La Plata County on Colorado’s western slope, has the ability to serve the energy needs of nearly 56,000 homes annually.

“This agreement is an important milestone for our plans to expand our energy supplies to meet customer demand for reliable, affordable, clean energy on the Colorado western slope and in New Mexico,” said Chris Riley, CEO Guzman Energy. “We will continue to mobilize projects that deliver cheaper, better energy for our customers and their communities.”

Sited on 1,500 acres, Hesperus will create more than 350 construction and permanent jobs, as well as other economic development benefits such as tax revenues, educational opportunities, and local investment. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

“We are proud to play a role in this innovative approach to bringing solar energy to Coloradoans who want cleaner air, water and soil,” said Primergy CEO, Ty Daul. “Primergy believes that carefully sited solar farms will power a brighter future and produce healthier economies throughout the Mountain West.”

About Primergy Solar

Primergy Solar, LLC (https://www.primergysolar.com) is a developer, owner and operator focused on both distributed and utility scale solar PV and battery storage projects in North America. Primergy Solar features a diverse and talented team with decades of experience in renewables project development, financing, construction and operations. It is currently managing and progressing a significant portfolio of operational and development stage solar+ battery storage projects. Primergy Solar is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and represents Quinbrook’s principal solar and solar plus energy storage investment platform in North America.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. To learn more, visit www.GuzmanEnergy.com.