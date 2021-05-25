MUFG Investor Services Joins Real Estate Limited Partner Institute as Founding Member

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Estate Limited Partner Institute (RELPI) announced today that MUFG Investor Services, part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG:NYSE), has signed on as a Founding Member, continuing to cement RELPI’s mission of connecting key players for the mutual benefit of this dynamic industry.

Bringing together real estate institutional investors, fund managers, operating companies and those organizations allied to the industry — on a local, national and global scale — is both the founding idea and central mission of the Real Estate Limited Partner Institute. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a mission that has taken on even more importance.

In its first month since inception, the RELPI community has grown to nearly one hundred institutional investors and consultants and almost twenty fund managers, with momentum continually building.

“’Interests aligned’ is more than a tagline for us,” said RELPI’s CEO and executive director Jonathan Schein. “We are creating an ecosystem of best-in-class organizations and individuals devoted to best practices in real estate asset allocation and investment for pension funds, endowments, foundations, asset managers and family offices.” Schein continued: “So we’re incredibly excited to have MUFG Investor Services, a leader and consistent partner within private investment and related markets. It’s the perfect piece of the puzzle needed to ensure these best practices and institutional quality are being implemented on the operational side.”

“RELPI is serving a vital need by enabling rapid, meaningful connections between investment professionals and capital sources in a fresh context: intimate roundtables with enough available air space that all involved have a platform to contribute,” said MUFG Investor Services Executive Director Scott Ramsey. “MUFG Investor Services is interested in the steady, healthy growth of these markets. As a stalwart of the real assets ecosystem, we're deeply invested in the sustainability and nurturing of the financial landscape — particularly real estate and private capital markets. We’re excited to play a part in this important venture.”

Schein created RELPI to help bring best practices to both the limited partner and general partner communities. An increasingly critical component of those practices is the strategic use of data – and the enterprise flexibility, visibility and deeper business insights that a genuine data culture can enable. MUFG Investor Services can position real estate funds for long-term success by giving their investors what they want and need: efficient, meaningful data reporting and analytics, at a moment’s notice.

About RELPI

As an established producer of successful meetings, events and conferences devoted to the global institutional investment community for the commercial real estate class, with “proximity” as the prime value proposition, RELPI is perfectly positioned to deliver a best-of-both-worlds solution: intimate, ultrahigh-value gatherings in a streamlined, economically effective way. From “virtual salons” and global summits focused on investors in all major global markets, to emerging manager programs and even “private label,” bespoke roundtables, RELPI is enabling tomorrow’s business connectivity today. https://www.relpi.org

About MUFG Investor Services

Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc – the fifth-largest bank in the world, with $3.2 trillion in assets – MUFG Investor Services provides clients around the world access to a range of leading solutions across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures, with over $705 billion in assets under administration. Services include fund administration, fund accounting, global custody, transfer agency, trustee, depositary, middle-office services, securities lending, FX, banking and fund finance. www.mufg-investorservices.com