Halepuna Waikiki Hotel Selects Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys with the addition of its modern cloud-native SaaS food and beverage ordering solution, IG OnDemand.

A current user of Agilysys’ award-winning InfoGenesis POS, Halepuna again looked to Agilysys to meet their enhanced health and safety procedures for guest food & beverage ordering, including encouraging social distancing. IG OnDemand will allow guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop – and collect their order at the hotel’s grab-n-go counter, enjoying a contactless dining experience including payment. As a result, Halepuna can increase revenue opportunities while enhancing guest safety and service.

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani is known for its impeccable attention to detail and warm, personalized service. In 2020 Halepuna was recognized as the Best Hawaii Hotel from Travel + Leisure, the #1 Hawaii Hotel by Condé Nast Readers Choice Awards and was named one of USA Today's Best New Hotels for the year.

“When we looked for a way to extend our successful InfoGenesis POS solution with contactless guest self-service, Agilysys IG OnDemand was ready,” said Julie Arigo, the hotel’s general manager. “IG OnDemand will help us offer healthy and safe F&B services while encouraging social distancing to enhance the guest experience as well as optimize operations and increase F&B revenue.”

“We are excited about our expanding relationship with Halepuna Waikiki,” said Agilysys Senior Vice President, Product Engineering and Customer Support, Sridhar Laveti. “IG OnDemand will enhance the food & beverage contactless self-service guest experience for guests and staff. We are proud to be a partner of the hotel, and we look forward to helping facilitate a more efficient and seamless guest experience with our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

IG OnDemand is a modern cloud-native SaaS contactless F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop - making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

