Battelle and Catahoula Resources Forge Partnership to Accelerate Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage

COLUMBUS, Ohio & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle and Catahoula Resources (“Catahoula”) will jointly develop solutions for the capture, transport and sequestration of carbon dioxide produced at ethanol facilities in Nebraska.

The agreement pairs the world’s largest private independent research and development company with a portfolio company of private investment firm The Energy and Minerals Group (“EMG”), one of the largest investors in midstream infrastructure in North America and a proven leader in identifying, developing and executing world-class design/build/operate capabilities for midstream assets.

Studies have shown that many Nebraska ethanol producers can benefit from nearby low-cost storage options, eliminating added pipeline expenses or the uncertainty in delivering CO2 to out-of-state storage networks. Catahoula and Battelle plan to design and build multiple low-cost storage options either onsite or close to existing ethanol plants where the geology proves to be favorable.

“Battelle has a long history in geologic carbon sequestration and views it as a technology to make a real difference in mitigating CO2 emissions,” said Matt Vaughan, Executive Vice President of Contract Research at Battelle. “Catahoula’s ability to move quickly and deliver large energy projects cost effectively fits well with Battelle’s technical expertise and ability to minimize and manage long term subsurface storage risk through the injection phase and until closure.”

Battelle has hundreds of professionals with expertise in areas such as subsurface engineering, geoscience, process engineering, pipeline integrity, systems controls, safety, environment and policy. Amongst this diverse, technical resource pool, Battelle employs the largest dedicated-carbon-storage-specific team in the industry. These experts are seamlessly integrated into project teams using controls and quality management systems to ensure efficient and effective CCUS services in projects of any size and complexity.

“The dedication of Battelle to geologic sequestration aligns with our vision to develop the capture, transportation and permanent sequestration of carbon dioxide emissions all within the state of Nebraska, benefiting the ethanol and agricultural industry,” said Jeff Rawls, CEO of Catahoula Resources. “Catahoula’s leadership team has a track record of unlocking geological opportunities for its producer customers via strategically located greenfield midstream development opportunities and we are excited to put our 150 plus years of midstream and CO2 experience to work.”

“Nebraska’s natural environment ranks among the best in the nation, and we’re continuously innovating to improve the quality of our air and water,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “The partnership between Battelle and Catahoula Resources to sequester carbon dioxide will create more opportunities for our ethanol industry by reducing its carbon footprint. The companies’ combined expertise will support Nebraska’s ethanol plants as they continue to be responsible stewards of our natural world.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Catahoula Resources

Catahoula’s leadership team has more than 150 years of midstream experience with proven success identifying, developing and executing world class design-build-operate midstream assets. Bringing extensive CO2 technical, operations, project execution and commercial experience with a commitment to safety, compliance, and environmental stewardship Catahoula is focused on providing customer solutions and partnering with industrial participants. For additional information, please visit www.CatahoulaResources.com.

About The Energy & Minerals Group

EMG is a private investment firm with Regulatory Assets Under Management of approximately $12 billion. EMG targets equity investments of $150 million to $1 billion in the energy and minerals sectors with talented, experienced management teams, focused on hard assets that are integral to existing and growing markets. For additional information, please visit www.emgtx.com.