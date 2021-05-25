Quickbase and Lucid Partner to Empower Citizen Automation to More Effectively Advance Ideas and Solve Complex Problems

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quickbase, the leading no-code platform for operational agility, today announced a new partnership with Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, allowing anyone to visualize complex ideas and bring them to life.

Companies today are challenged to keep up with the swift pace of business change, as 91 percent of businesses have altered their operating models in the past year. The rise of citizen automation is a key factor in helping companies adapt, but organizational and technical complexities hinder organic innovation and the adoption of new solutions.

Quickbase and Lucid help eliminate complexity by connecting Lucidchart to the Quickbase platform. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application within the Lucid visual collaboration suite that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align insights and build the future – faster. Ideas structured and developed in Lucidchart can serve as a strong foundation to diagram a Quickbase no-code application, helping collaborate on new ideas and adopt technology-driven solutions to business challenges.

Lucid and Quickbase are working together to build cross-platform integrations that will make it possible to transform Lucidchart diagrams into fully operational business applications in Quickbase.

Ultimately, more seamless integration from concept to reality helps citizen developers to:

Deliver Value Faster: Visualization capabilities allow for clarity and streamlined decision-making, helping accelerate pace of new solutions

Collaborate Easier: Visualizing processes, requirements and potential workflows improves communication and collaboration with key stakeholders

Build Applications Users Love: User feedback is faster and easier to incorporate throughout the application lifecycle

“One of the first things I observed at Quickbase was that our builders value collaborating with customers via diagramming tools like Lucidchart to modernize workflows and move concepts forward faster,” said Ed Jennings, CEO, Quickbase. “As we looked to further our vision of unlocking the full potential of our systems, information and people, Lucid was an obvious collaborator. This is a major step forward in building our ecosystem of citizen automation, expanding our capabilities that empower our strong community of customers to build a better future.”

“Lucidchart was created on the idea of helping democratize diagramming and process thinking, as people work across highly complex systems and processes,” said Karl Sun, Co-Founder & CEO, Lucid. “Our work with Quickbase helps advance our mission of helping teams to see and build the future. Anyone with a great idea for a Quickbase app can visualize and socialize it within our platform, build in Quickbase and create company-changing solutions from start to finish.”

“As we began to think through our complex workflows and processes in our business we utilized Lucidchart to visualize how everything is connected, that seamlessly took us into the build of our Quickbase application and made our vision a reality,” says Forrest Clarke, innovation team lead at Accenture. “Having Lucid and Quickbase more closely tied makes complete sense to bring ideas to reality.”

Both Quickbase and Lucid have recently expanded their technologies and resources to meet the demand for a broader set of people to have access to tech-driven solutions to business’ most pressing challenges. Quickbase hired 170 people in 2020 with plans to grow 200% through the fiscal year, while Lucid was named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 and passed $100 million in ARR in early 2020.

To learn more about the new partnership or to get started turning your Lucidchart diagram into a fully operational Quickbase application, visit the Lucid partnership section on the Quickbase website.

About Quickbase

Quickbase provides a no-code operational agility platform that enables organizations to improve operations through real time insights and automation across complex processes and disparate systems. Our goal is to help companies achieve operational agility – to be more responsive to customers, more engaging to employees and as adaptable as possible to what’s next. Quickbase helps nearly 6,000 customers, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 50. Visit quickbase.com to learn more.

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future—faster. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.