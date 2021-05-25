ParshipMeet Group Adds MocoSpace to Growing List of Livestreaming Video Partners

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParshipMeet Group, a leading provider of interactive dating solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to provide livestreaming video to MocoSpace, a social gaming and chat app through its Live video Platform as a Service (vPaaS) product. ParshipMeet’s vPaaS solution powers Live video for some of the world’s largest livestreaming video dating apps.

“ Our vPaaS livestreaming video solution deepens community, increases engagement, and drives monetization for our partners' properties,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Meet Group and GM Video of ParshipMeet Group. “ We power two of the largest publicly traded dating companies with live video and we are pleased to add MocoSpace as a vPaaS customer at a time when Live video usage and the need for people to connect has never been greater.”

" It is so exciting to be able to offer the MocoSpace community the best-in-class livestreaming solution,” said Justin Siegel, Chief Executive Officer of MocoSpace. “ I look forward to working closely together with the ParshipMeet Group to make this a massive success.”

“ Live video is both the right product for today and the solution for the future, enabling a rich and robust experience beyond what text and chat alone can offer,” continued Cook. “ It can improve user engagement, lift retention, and generate meaningful revenue. By delivering an all-in-one video platform — including talent management, best-in-class moderation capabilities, and pre-existing user density — our turnkey vPaaS solution can provide these benefits to companies dramatically faster and more cheaply than attempting to build a solution from the ground up.”

Having first partnered with one of the largest dating app companies in the world, The Meet Group has successfully grown its vPaaS customer base, attracting companies and apps in and beyond the dating space.

“ Livestreaming video on our apps elevated to unprecedented highs during the past year as people looked for new ways to date and connect,” added Cook. “ It’s an exciting time for live video and social app users everywhere.”

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group’s brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide. www.parshipmeet.com

About MocoSpace

MocoSpace is the largest mobile chat and gaming community in North America, with over 100 million registered users. Every day, our loyal users spend over one million hours on the site. MocoSpace is the mobile community of choice for meeting new people, having fun, playing games, and staying connected. MocoSpace is free and available on our Android and iOS apps or any mobile browser. Founded in 2005, Boston-based MocoSpace was twice named to Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing companies and is backed by General Catalyst and Softbank Capital. For more information, visit www.mocospace.com.

