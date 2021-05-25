Arts in Hong Kong Brings Together Global Hong Kong Super Fans to Enjoy a Relaxing “Sip Back & Sketch” Event

Participants try their hand at Zentagle and bring Hong Kong’s skyline to life (Photo: Business Wire)

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the “Arts in Hong Kong” campaign, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) invited hundreds of media and Hong Kong Super Fans — socially influential people with an authentic connection to Hong Kong — to explore Hong Kong’s thriving art scene and participate in relaxing creative activities.

The innovative “Sip Back and Sketch” event, which took place both in person at the West Kowloon Cultural District and online, saw Hong Kong and overseas participants try their hand at Zentangle — a form of meditative drawing that produces kaleidoscopic patterns — between artistic tours from on-the-ground Super Fans envoys.

Working off a template of Hong Kong’s world-famous skyline, media representatives and Super Fans brought to life their own vision of the city’s vibrant spirit by adorning local landmarks like the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with patterns inspired by Hong Kong’s cultural heritage.

The participants were treated to a live virtual tour of the first Art Basel Hong Kong fair in two years, as well as a fun and informative street art tour of Old Town Central.

The “Sip Back and Sketch” event is just the latest in an exciting calendar of Super Fans activities. Previous activities include an exploration of Chinese New Year traditions and an at-home cocktail-making class, led by Hong Kong’s own Perfume Trees Gin distillery.

Despite the unprecedented international travel restrictions, the HKTB has been adapting to the times with a creative hybrid approach to global media and fan engagement to maintain top-of-mind awareness of Hong Kong as a travel destination in key markets. In anticipation of international borders reopening, the HKTB has recruited hundreds of Super Fans to partake in events like this to show off what Hong Kong has to offer, and reignite international travellers’ passion for the city.

