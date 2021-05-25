Verimatrix Joins AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) – enabling content service providers that deploy on AWS to implement Verimatrix’s Multi-DRM Core solution to negotiate premium content rights with pre-approved and pre-integrated security for the distribution of licensed content.

Cloud-native and unencumbered by legacy development and deployment processes, Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core scales according to customer demand. It optimizes costs instead of purchasing pre-committed fixed capacity and ultimately results in faster launches for Direct-to-Consumer offerings.

“Verimatrix is proud to collaborate with AWS to offer content providers a powerful choice for scaling and securing content as efficiently as possible,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Entertainment content is being consumed like never before – by larger and larger audiences and often simultaneously around the globe. Innovatively addressing the need to deploy quickly while also ensuring a stellar user experience, Verimatrix’s Multi-DRM Core solution brings proven scalability and reliability when it’s needed most.”

Today, content owners require a highly sophisticated, yet exceptionally rapid key-granting DRM solution as streaming workloads drastically increase. Verimatrix’s Multi-DRM solution efficiently secures AWS video processing and transcoding services, with integration typically taking less than 20 minutes to complete.

Uniquely built to address the needs of today’s video streaming providers that are rich with highly valuable exclusive content, Multi-DRM Core’s swift yet secure key-granting technology takes place at SaaS speed, handling a deluge of viewers across the vast variety of streaming platforms. Authentication requirements can easily be fine-tuned per country, meeting changing needs to satisfy content owner demands. Additionally, Multi-DRM Core extends the native security within AWS to offer deeper levels of DDoS and intrusion prevention.

By building on AWS, media & entertainment customers can accelerate innovation, achieve operational excellence and greater business agility, and quickly develop new paths to revenue with technologies tailored to media & entertainment organizations. AWS customers can turn to Verimatrix’s Multi-DRM Core to securely and quickly stream both broadcast and on-demand offerings when consumers request authorization to view content.

About AWS for Media & Entertainment

AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.