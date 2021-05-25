Valor Compounding Pharmacy™ Will Be Featured on WEtv on Thursday, May 27, Discussing the Power of Compounding

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Living with kathy ireland® sits down with Valor Compounding Pharmacy's executive team on the pharmacy's custom medication services and how easy it is to get started as a patient or a prescriber.

Specializing in niche medical disciplines, Valor™ has built its brand around meeting each patient's unique needs. "One of our focus areas addresses anti-aging. We recently launched a full-service hormone testing program that allows patients to speak to a pharmacist and order the kit best suited for their needs. We then review the results and provide our recommendations to both the patient and the physician," stated Rick Niemi, CEO and founder of Valor Compounding Pharmacy.

Valor offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) starting as low as $50 per 30-day supply and supporting both women's and men's health. Providers can prescribe BHRT for their patients easily via an online HIPAA-secure BHRT prescription form.

"Rather than prescribing traditional medications as one blanket treatment option, Integrative or Functional Medicine doctors look to us to customize hormone replacement therapy to cater to their patient's needs," says Christine Stephanos, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer of Valor Compounding Pharmacy.

Valor Compounding Pharmacy will be featured on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:30 am EDT/PDT on WEtv, as sponsored content. Tune in to find out how Valor Compounding Pharmacy is reinventing the patient and provider experience throughout the United States.

Building on layers of business principles and technology, Valor focuses on quality, efficiency, and simplicity in its back-end processes. With their primary initiative to make patients' lives better, Valor continues to tackle the issue of pricing - whether it is unknown or too complicated - as it is one of the barriers for patients to consider compounded medications. Valor approached this major issue by disrupting traditional and variable pricing models and instead introduced flat-rate pricing by compound categories.

Sherine Khalil, Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Valor Compounding Pharmacy, explains, "Valor shifts the focus to the patients' healthcare, taking the anxiety out of the cost and shipping time."

About Valor Compounding Pharmacy™:

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data-driven, and reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we work with a network of providers, patients, health systems/institutions, telehealth, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®:

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is a weekly lifestyle television program featuring real-world insights from corporate executives all over the globe. Hosted by a lifestyle and business mogul, Kathy Ireland interviews some of the brightest minds in industries today. The show airs on WEtv as part of their sponsored content lineups. The shows extend beyond their weekly on-air programming with digital content delivered on various video platforms and across social media.