RingCentral and NICE Expand and Extend Partnership

BELMONT, Calif. & HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) and NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a multi-year expansion and extension of their long-term agreement to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center™ worldwide. Capitalizing on the accelerated trend of customers purchasing UCaaS and CCaaS together, RingCentral and NICE are expanding their partnership to bring the combined benefits of their market leading solutions, along with all future innovation and new geographies. RingCentral Contact Center integrates NICE’s CXone cloud contact center with RingCentral’s cloud Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. It brings together two recognized industry leaders, providing companies with a trusted, secure, reliable customer communications and engagement solution that drives loyal customer relationships and stronger business outcomes.

RingCentral Contact Center enables contact center agents to assist customers across both digital and voice channels. The deep, network-level integration of RingCentral’s MVP platform and NICE CXone offers significant savings and unique benefits including improved collaboration between contact center agents and other employees.

“We enable organizations to delight their customers in every interaction with outstanding service,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “We believe it is critical to equip contact center agents and company employees with the right tools, insights, and capabilities to communicate internally and assist customers quickly and efficiently – via any mode, any device, anywhere. By combining RingCentral’s industry leading MVP platform with NICE CXone, RingCentral can deliver a best-in-class integrated UCaaS-CCaaS solution that is unique in the industry. Our customers value the fact that RingCentral is a single provider that sells, deploys and supports all of their internal and external communication needs.”

NICE and RingCentral have been in partnership since 2015 and together already have over 1,000 joint customers globally across a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, financial services, and the public sector.

“RingCentral Contact Center brings the power of two industry-leading solutions together to help organizations create next-generation customer experiences and at the same time improve workforce agility, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction in the least amount of time,” said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE CXone. “We are excited to deliver the advanced capabilities and completeness of CXone and extend our successful partnership with RingCentral and bring further rapid innovations to our joint customers.”

"Nearly 63% of companies have performed some level of UC/CC integration, and 62% of them are using the same provider,” said Robin Gareiss, CEO & principal analyst at Metrigy. “Those who use a single provider as part of their CX transformation projects report a 54.1% improvement in revenue and a 36.9% boost in customer ratings. Those same metrics when using different providers are 25.7%, and 29.4%, respectively."

For more information on RingCentral Contact Center please visit: https://www.ringcentral.com/contact-center/overview.html

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions.

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions.