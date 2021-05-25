CogX Festival and Hopin Agree 3-year Partnership to Deliver the World's Largest Hybrid Event

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the CogX Festival (https://cogx.live/) announced it has entered into a three-year partnership with Hopin (https://hopin.com) a virtual experiences platform redefining how people around the world connect through immersive video experiences, starting with delivering the largest hybrid event of its kind to date – the CogX Global Leadership Summit and Festival of AI and Transformational Technology. The festival takes place in Kings Cross, London, from Monday June 14th to 16th and returns to address the theme: “How do we get the next 10 years right?”

With over 100,000 attendees participating virtually and 5,000 in-person, 1,000 speakers, over 350 virtual exhibitors, 3 physical stages and 15 virtual stages, this year's CogX Festival will be more than double the 44,000 attendees in 2020. This year's event includes 18 topic stages including: Global Leadership, Ethics & Society, Start-up to IPO, Future of Work, Createch – Culture, Creativity and Technology and Next Gen Infrastructure & Industry 4.0.

The partners will work closely over the 3 years to bring new, innovative approaches to combining the best of virtual events with in-person face-to-face experiences enabling the Festival to be even more engaging and inclusive than ever before.

Directly following the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, and with the eyes of the world on the UK, this year CogX Festival will build on topics covered. And to address the urgent need to re-connect and focus on social stability, economic growth, celebrating innovation across all industries and preparing for COP26 and the path to NetZero.

Hopin enables brands and communities to create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive where attendees can learn, interact and connect with people from anywhere in the world. Hopin was founded in 2019 and in less than a year, scaled the company to tens of millions of users, 90,000+ organizations hosting events and more than 500 employees in over 42 countries while reaching $80MM in ARR and a $5.65B valuation in 2021.

Johnny Boufarhat, Founder & CEO of Hopin said: “We’re delighted to be back at CogX Festival, now as the official platform partner, to host this groundbreaking hybrid event. We are proud to align our purpose-driven missions and collaborate with CogX to celebrate innovation and inspire leaders while helping the festival extend its reach to connect both virtual and in-person attendees all over the globe.”

Charlie Muirhead, Co-Founder & CEO of CogX Festival said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Hopin and its leading virtual events platform to create the world’s largest, most inclusive, hybrid purpose driven event of its kind – covering topics from social stability and economic growth to innovation and the path to NetZero. As a Festival we’ve doubled in size each year and we’re on track to do that again, connecting with more people than ever before, both physically and virtually, and bringing together the most incredible cross sections of society focused on the overall ambition of ‘How do we get the next 10 years right?’ – a question that could not be more urgent.”

By bringing together Global Leaders, the Technology Industry and the Public at scale, CogX’ mission is to help society realise the biggest transformational opportunities of our time, and address the many complex challenges along the way.

The Festival has 5 aims:

Inspiring current and future generations of leaders Moving conversations forward with concrete action Celebrating the latest innovation - especially that related to the COVID 19 recovery and the climate Continuing to champion equality, diversity and inclusivity Getting to NetZero - reframing the climate emergency as the greatest economic opportunity of the last 200 years

Each year we bring together a unique cross-section of CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Academics, Artists, Activists & Policy Makers from around the world. And our CogX Global Leadership Summit (hosted in person and online) brings a Davos World Economic Forum style format and agenda to London’s Kings Cross and our aim is to grow this substantially every year. Attendees will be able to access the four sites (which are helpfully connected through open spaces of KX) with the NHS health app in a safe and secure way.

Last year, the CogX Festival featured an exceptional list of speakers including: John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former US Secretary of State, Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, Leif Johansson, Chairman of AstraZeneca, Tony Blair, former Prime Minister, Shoshana Zuboff, Author, Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Laureate and Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland.

This year we are delighted to have leaders of iconic British businesses old and new. From Sean Doyle, CEO British Airways and Warren East, CEO Rolls Royce, through to the biggest UK ‘unicorn’ start-ups such as CEOs of Starling Bank, Revolut, Hopin and Bulb.

Further confirmations for 2021 include Minouche Shafik, Director, LSE, Dame Vivian Hunt, Managing Partner, McKinsey & Co, UK and Ireland, Adrian Joseph, MD Data and AI BT, Matthew McConnaughey, Actor & Author, Daphne Koller Co-founder, Coursera, John Foley CEO Peleton, Sara Clemens, COO, Twitch, Werner Vogels, VP & CTO, Amazon, Robert Downey Jnr, Actor & Investor, Dame Ottoline Leyser, CEO UKRI, June Sarpong, Director of Creative Diversity, BBC and Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition and Executive Vice-President of European Commission.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

CogX Festival 2021 tickets: https://cogx.live/tickets/

About CogX Live Events (https://cogx.live)

CogX Festival aims to build a platform for change through bringing together the brightest minds on the planet from industry, government and academia and connecting them to challenge the status quo, spearhead innovation and shape the decisive decade ahead.

The CogX Festival has 18 topic stages including: Global Leadership, Ethics & Society, Start-up to IPO, Future of Work, CreaTech, The Planet and Smart Cities, Lab to Live, Next Gen Infrastructure & Industry 4.0, Open Web, Research, Cutting Edge, Cyber & Defence, Economy, EdTech & Education, Ethics & Society, FinTech & Future Financial Services, GenZ, Health & Wellbeing.

CogX Festival has doubled in size in each of the five years it’s run and this year is no exception. The event is on track to grow from the 44,000 attendees at last year’s fully virtual event to over 100,000 at this year’s fully hybrid, three day event.

The Global Leadership Summit stage will this year be held at The Aga Khan Centre, King’s Cross, bringing together an exciting and thought provoking line-up of in-person speakers to discuss and debate the key issues of our time with an intimate audience in a Covid-safe setting. Two other stages of curated content will be delivered in person whilst concurrently 18 stages of topic themed content will be streamed live on the Hopin virtual platform ensuring an engaging and interactive experience for all those participating remotely.

Hopin virtual side events will run concurrently with the main CogX Festival agenda bringing together leaders for a programme of online activities including: exclusive side events, a virtual Expo and the appointment-setting concierge service.

The 2021 speaker line-up includes:

Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer, British Airways

Chief Executive Officer, British Airways Warren East, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls Royce

Chief Executive Officer, Rolls Royce Poppy Gustaffson , Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace

, Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace Bill Gross , Founder and Chairman, Idealab

, Founder and Chairman, Idealab Tony Fadell , Future Shape Principal, iPod inventor, iPhone co-inventor, Nest founder

, Future Shape Principal, iPod inventor, iPhone co-inventor, Nest founder Anne Boden , Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank

, Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank Max Branzburg , VP of Product, Coinbase

, VP of Product, Coinbase Tom Elvidge , CEO Arrival Mobility UK & Chief of Product, Arrival

, CEO Arrival Mobility UK & Chief of Product, Arrival Dr Werner Vogels , CTO, Amazon

, CTO, Amazon Kwasi Kwarteng , Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Twobadour , co-founder of Metapurse

, co-founder of Metapurse Nile Rodgers, Artist and Founder, We Are Family Foundation

Artist and Founder, We Are Family Foundation Matthew McConaughey , Academy-Award winning actor

, Academy-Award winning actor Sandhya Venkatachalam, General Partner, Khosla Ventures

General Partner, Khosla Ventures Sir Christopher Pissarides , Co-Chair, Institute for the Future of Work and Nobel Laureate in Economics, Institute for the Future of Work

, Co-Chair, Institute for the Future of Work and Nobel Laureate in Economics, Institute for the Future of Work Margrethe Vestager , Commissioner for Competition & EVP A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, European Commission

, Commissioner for Competition & EVP A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, European Commission Dame Vivian hunt , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Kate Crawford , Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research & Co-founder, AI Now, AI Now Institute

, Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research & Co-founder, AI Now, AI Now Institute Nigel Topping , UK High Level Climate Action Champion, COP26 Unit

, UK High Level Climate Action Champion, COP26 Unit Minouche Shafik , Director, London School of Economics

, Director, London School of Economics Eric Topol , Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute & Professor of Molecular Medicine

, Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute & Professor of Molecular Medicine Wendy Hall , Regius Professor of Computer Science, University of Southampton & Executive Director, Web Science Institute, University of Southampton

, Regius Professor of Computer Science, University of Southampton & Executive Director, Web Science Institute, University of Southampton Tesa Aragones , Chief Marketing Officer, Discord

, Chief Marketing Officer, Discord June Sarpong , Director of Creative Diversity, BBC

, Director of Creative Diversity, BBC Hannah Fry , Author, Hello World: How to Be Human in the Age of the Machine

, Author, Hello World: How to Be Human in the Age of the Machine Adrian Joseph, Managing Director, Group AI & Data Solutions, BT

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one live video experiences for their audiences. Through its platforms, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, you can create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 42 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.