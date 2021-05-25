Veradigm Announces Collaboration With Lash Group to Streamline Patient Care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm®, a leading provider of data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), today announced an agreement with Lash Group, a patient support services business, and a part of AmerisourceBergen. This relationship will enable specialty medications, supported by Lash Group, to be available for management within the Veradigm AccelRx™ platform, which streamlines the specialty enrollment process for users of Veradigm, Allscripts’ and other electronic health record (EHR) software vendors.

To obtain their specialty medication, a patient’s prescription passes through a range of healthcare stakeholders, including payers, patient support programs and pharmacies. All have long sought tech enablement, further upstream in the EHR and providers’ native workflow, to simplify and automate the analog work that drive gaps in clinical data, phone calls and faxes to the clinic and extended wait times for patients to receive their prescribed medications. Through this collaboration, Veradigm and Lash Group can deliver a frictionless solution that will drive efficiency, resulting in a streamlined process and increased speed-to-therapy.

Combining one of healthcare’s largest prescriber bases, an innovative cloud-based software solution, and decades of e-prescribing and prior authorization leadership, Veradigm AccelRx™ delivers a unique breakthrough solution that is helping to streamline specialty medication management for medical clinics and practices across the country.

“It is critical that new technologies are employed to get patients on their therapies more quickly to improve health outcomes. This strategic relationship with Lash Group is a major step in Veradigm’s progress toward expediting the specialty drug review, approval and fulfillment process,” says Tom Langan, Veradigm CEO. “In collaborating with a market leader with extensive reach like Lash Group, we enable our broad network of providers to access even more specialty medications through Veradigm AccelRx™. Together, we will make a meaningful difference for patients and the providers that serve them.”

“As the specialty pharmaceutical market has grown, we’ve continued to evolve our support to remove barriers, simplify the patient experience and accelerate patient access to the treatment they need,” said Lash Group President Tommy Bramley. “This collaboration with Veradigm is the latest example of how we are working with organizations across the industry to create robust, integrated offerings that further enhances our ability to support patients and improve their quality of life.”

