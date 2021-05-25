SG Blocks Subsidiary Chicago Area Testing Deploys Medical Unit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today an agreement between the Robbins Park District and the Company’s Chicago Area Testing, Inc. subsidiary to deploy a COVID-19 testing medical unit in the town of Robbins, Illinois. The agreement between the Robbins Park District and Chicago Area Testing aims for the provision of critical COVID testing in underserved communities within the South suburbs of Chicago.

The agreement is a result of the partnership between National Pain Centers and SG Blocks, a collaboration that has led to the formation and creation of Chicago Area Testing. The community in Robbins was selected based on the grave health conditions and lack of COVID testing facilities within a ten-mile radius. A majority of the community has little to no access to adequate health care and services and represents a vulnerable population hit by the recent pandemic with high rates of unemployment and positivity rates.

“ We couldn’t be more pleased to work with Dr. Jay Joshi and his team to reach an agreement with the Robbins Park District to provide COVID-19 testing to an underprivileged area that is in need of quality and accessible medical care,” Paul Galvin, Chairman & CEO of SG Blocks noted. “ We are happy to provide our pop-up medical unit, and we look forward to exploring other diagnostic testing capabilities via these modules, as we know that there is use for this kind of point-of-care access well beyond COVID-19.”

This unit will be the first of what the Company hopes are many modules to bring testing into underrepresented areas.

“ We are working to reduce the barrier of transportation and accessibility, so Illinoisans have easy access to testing/surveillance services,” Dr. Jay Joshi, CEO of Chicago Area Testing noted. “ COVID-19 is a public health crisis, and it is crucial that we ensure quality healthcare, especially during the time of COVID-19, is easily available and affordable.”

Testing is expected to become available on or about June 8th weekly Tuesday to Saturdays, at 13650 S Claire Blvd, Robbins, IL 60472, with rapid antigen tests, rapid antibody tests, and fast PCR tests (results within 12 hours) accessible, in addition to other lab diagnostic screenings as needed by the community.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

About National Pain Centers

National Pain Centers was founded with the belief that all medical services should be delivered with the highest quality standard of care available. National Pain Centers has acquired recognition and respect locally and nationally for their top-tier Interventional Spine and Pain diagnosis and treatment incorporating a multimodal and logical approach with individualized care. Jay Joshi, MD, DABA, DABAPM, FABAPM, the CEO and Medical Director, is a nationally recognized double board certified Anesthesiologist and Interventional Spine and Pain Management physician who has led with pioneering work in PTSD, CRPS, regenerative medicine, anti-counterfeiting, and COVID testing. For more information, visit www.nationalpain.com.

