Cubic Enhances Ventra Card Offering to Include Contactless Fare Payment Option for Android Users

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) launched the virtual Ventra card on Google Pay, enhancing the customer experience with additional contactless, tap-and-go fare payment options. Android™ smartphone users in the Chicagoland area now have a contactless fare payment option when traveling on CTA trains and buses as well as Pace buses.

The virtual Ventra card in Google Pay removes the need for a physical card, making transit travel easy and convenient. To ride using Ventra on Google Pay, riders can download or open the Ventra app on their NFC-enabled Android phone running Android 5.0 or later, add a new card or convert an existing card, press the Add to GPay button and follow instructions in the app.

“This launch improves the Chicago-area transit experience so that riders can simply tap their phones to Ventra readers to journey safely and conveniently,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “As more people start to travel post-pandemic, the simplicity of contactless payment options like the Ventra card on Android devices will help put trust back in transit travel.”

Cubic launched the Ventra app with Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra Rail (Metra), and Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) in September 2020. The Ventra app meets the evolving needs of regional transit riders by featuring a simplified user interface, integrated trip planner, improved access to Metra mobile tickets and updated transit account management.

“Now with the addition of Google Pay, all smartphone users that hold Ventra cards have the option to pay for their transit trips quickly and efficiently,” said Dorval R. Carter, Jr., president of CTA.

“We want to make everyday things fast and easy with Google Pay,” said Alan Stapelberg, product manager, Google Pay. “Commuters using Ventra cards saved to Google Pay can check their balance and know they are ready to ride from the convenience of their Android phone."

For more information, please visit www.ventrachicago.com/app/.

