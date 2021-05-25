Hard Rock International and First Insight Announce Expanded Partnership

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Insight, Inc., the world’s leading technology company that is transforming how companies make products and service creation, pricing and marketing decisions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Hard Rock International, a global leader in the hospitality, leisure and gaming industry. Using First Insight’s consumer-driven Experience Management (XM) platform, Hard Rock is able to make faster and better product and marketing decisions, driving sales and margin gains in its merchandise, restaurants and casinos.

Hard Rock realized the need to expand its utilization of First Insight’s Experience Management (XM) platform for its ability to deliver actionable insights across a variety of functions like product and service design, pricing, menu creation, brand value assessment, and consumer segmentation and marketing.

“Hard Rock has leveraged First Insight for four years, primarily in Product Experience (PX) testing. We have made the decision to expand the use of the platform into new areas based on First Insight’s ability to deliver a measurable ROI,” said Benito Mendez, Vice President of Merchandising at Hard Rock International. “We are now using the First Insight Consumer Experience (CX) capabilities to test it in the restaurant side of our business, and we are using the Brand Experience (BX) capabilities to test marketing messaging, promotions and to segment our data by consumer group.”

“Hard Rock is a well-known international leader in the hospitality market,” said Greg Petro, CEO and founder of First Insight. “Increasingly, our customers in the hospitality, travel and leisure space are leveraging the First Insight platform to better listen to their customers and deliver products and services they want, at prices they are willing to pay. Hard Rock has been a great partner of First Insight’s for four years, and we are excited to expand the partnership and deliver value in new areas.”

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power’s North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming’s 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About First Insight, Inc.

First Insight is one of the world’s leading Experience Management (XM) platforms that empowers companies to significantly incorporate the Voice of the Customer into the design, pricing, planning and marketing of products and service offerings. Through the use of online consumer engagement tools, the First Insight platform gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights to power decisions which drive measurable value. Customers include some of the world's leading vertically integrated brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, consumer products companies, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.