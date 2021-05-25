Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects Duetto as Preferred Revenue Technology Partner

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) named Duetto, the hospitality industry’s leading cloud-based revenue strategy platform, as a preferred partner for revenue solutions for Curator’s independent hotel members. The partnership agreement enables hotels in the Collection to contract with Duetto at preferred terms for its GameChanger application for pricing optimization, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for optimizing contracted business segments.

“In addition to prior experience working with Curator member hotels, Duetto completed a comprehensive due-diligence process with the Curator team as they assemble best-in-class technology partners for their member hotels,” said John Lingos-Webb, Senior Director of Global Partnerships & Alliances at Duetto. “Independent hotels have always been important to Duetto, and we are thrilled to provide Curator’s unique member hotels our full suite of revenue applications and cloud-based revenue strategy solutions to help them optimize profitability while also streamlining operations.”

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is an owner-centric hospitality platform that offers a competitive alternative for independent lifestyle hotels looking to amplify their performance. Curator provides member hotels with best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology, while allowing them to retain their identities and what makes them unique.

“With hotel owners focused on economic recovery in today’s volatile market, a robust revenue management strategy backed by industry-leading technology will be a key differentiator,” said Austin Segal, Curator’s Vice President. “Duetto is the frontrunner in hospitality revenue management solutions, which makes them an ideal partner. Their sophisticated and time-tested technology solution can support our independent owners and operators in growing market share while delivering optimized revenue and ROI on their technology investments.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Duetto

Duetto delivers a suite of cloud applications to simplify hospitality revenue decisions and allow hoteliers to work smarter, increasing organizational efficiency, revenue, and profitability. The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership drives Duetto to look for innovative solutions to industry challenges. The software as a service platform allows hotels and casino resorts to leverage real-time dynamic data sources and actionable insights into pricing and demand across the enterprise. More than 4,000 hotel and casino resort properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, which include GameChanger for pricing, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for contracted-business optimization. Duetto is backed by investors Warburg Pincus, Icon Ventures, Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, and Spectrum 28. For more information, please visit https://www.duettocloud.com/.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.