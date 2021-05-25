DMTF Welcomes Positivo Tecnologia S.A. and Verizon to Its Board

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMTF today announced that Positivo Tecnologia S.A. and Verizon are the newest members of the organization’s Board of Directors.

Positivo Tecnologia S.A. and Verizon join 7 other technology companies from around the globe on the DMTF Board, including: Broadcom Inc.; Cisco; Dell Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Intel Corporation; Lenovo; and NetApp.

The Positivo Tecnologia S.A. portfolio includes computers, smartphones, tablets, servers, smart home and office devices, as well as educational technologies for schools in more than 40 countries. Verizon’s portfolio offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

“Positivo Tecnologia is pleased to be a member of the DMTF Board of Directors and excited to help drive the future of open manageability standards. We are looking forward to working closely with the organization and providing support as needed,” said Fernando Santos, regulation specialist, Positivo Tecnologia.

“Verizon has been a driving force in developing and adopting open and interoperable standards in all areas of our network. We are pleased to join the DMTF Board of Directors and look forward to continuing our work with them to grow and expand DMTF standards,” said Gene Bagwell, Associate Fellow, Verizon.

“DMTF is excited to welcome Positivo Tecnologia S.A. and Verizon to its Board of Directors,” said Jon Hass, chair of the board, DMTF. “Their perspectives and the additional value they provide, along with their dedication to advancing DMTF standards, make them clear assets to the Board. We look forward to each of their contributions as part of our leadership.”

Detailed information on DMTF standards can be found at www.dmtf.org/standards. Those interested in supporting and joining DMTF’s efforts can learn more at www.dmtf.org/join.

About DMTF

DMTF creates open manageability standards spanning diverse emerging and traditional IT infrastructures including cloud, virtualization, network, servers and storage. Member companies and alliance partners worldwide collaborate on standards to improve the interoperable management of information technologies. Nationally and internationally recognized by ANSI and ISO, DMTF standards enable a more integrated and cost-effective approach to management through interoperable solutions. Simultaneous development of Open Source and Open Standards is made possible by DMTF, which has the support, tools, and infrastructure for efficient development and collaboration.

DMTF is a 501(c)(6) standards organization led by a diverse board of directors from Broadcom Inc.; Cisco; Dell Technologies; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Intel Corporation; Lenovo; NetApp; Positivo Tecnologia S.A.; and Verizon.