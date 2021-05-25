Incorta Announces Tableau Connector to Extend Faster Data Analytics to All Customers

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incorta, the Direct Data Platform, today announced a partnership with Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform, on a Tableau connector. The new connector will allow thousands of customers to use Tableau as their preferred analytics platform while speeding up complex data workflows with Incorta as their data source system.

Data-informed decision making has never been more important, but without the right tools it can be difficult to make sense of massive data sets and queries. Not only must organizations effectively explore and manage their data, but they need to visualize and then understand it quickly enough to make critical educated decisions. Customers using the Incorta connector for Tableau will speed up their queries for advanced insights due to Incorta’s unique approach of Direct Data Mapping™ and high performance extraction from any data source.

“In today’s data-driven world, it’s crucial that we arm customers with the tools they need to make informed decisions as quickly as possible,” said Brian Matsubara, RVP of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. “With Incorta, our customers will be able to gain fast access to relevant data, speeding up their queries and, in turn, improving their overall data workflow.”

Tableau provides curated visual analytics that empower users to make the most of their data. Combined with Incorta’s Direct Data PlatformTM as a backend database, users will have a single source of truth for their data, allowing them to harness massive sets of data at lightning speed. The Incorta connector for Tableau will be available in the Tableau Gallery and directly from Incorta. Current Incorta customers can download and use the connector for free. Tableau customers will need to contact Incorta and use Incorta’s Direct Data Platform in order to speed up Tableau’s query performance.

“When teams can visualize their data and then quickly make informed decisions, they are better equipped to maximize the value of that data,” said Incorta CEO Scott Jones. “Incorta can turbocharge the powerful visualization that Tableau users love with faster compute power for even the most complex data sets.”

To learn more about Incorta’s robust ecosystem of industry-leading partners, visit incorta.com.

About Incorta

Incorta is the only unified data analytics platform powered by Direct Data Mapping. Purpose-built to help companies stay ahead of the accelerating rate, volume, and complexity of modern enterprise data, the platform delivers unmatched speed and visibility. Incorta is built with open standards and integrates with cloud-friendly tools and platforms, making it easy to consolidate data in the cloud and extract meaningful insights. By making any data source continuously available for analytics, the platform helps business leaders, business teams, and data scientists make more accurate, timely and transparent decisions with faster access to richer data sets. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Telstra Ventures and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Broadcom, Credit Suisse and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com.