Swander Pace Capital and Mighty Spark Announce Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mighty Spark Food Company (“Mighty Spark”), an innovative, all-natural protein brand on a mission to impact food insecurity, announces a partnership with an investor group led by Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”), a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer products’ companies, and its strategic partners in Branch Brook Holdings (“Branch Brook”), which includes United Natural Foods, Inc., the largest distributor of health and specialty food products in the U.S. and Canada, and Jefferson Capital Partners.

In conjunction with the strategic partnership announcement, Mighty Spark is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Sean Reid. Sean brings over 30 years of industry experience and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Sales at Jack Link’s and Chief Consumer Officer at Hillshire Brands.

“I am excited to welcome my new partners and a new CEO to our Company to leverage their experiences with other high-growth, innovative food brands and those businesses that positively impact their communities,” explains Mighty Spark’s Founder Nick Beste. “I’m thrilled our partners have embraced our mission, as well as our commitment to product quality and innovation. Going forward, I will focus my efforts exclusively on our meal donations and community impact, and I look forward to driving meaningful change as we help people in need.”

“Mighty Spark has quickly developed a loyal and passionate following due to its ability to consistently satisfy consumers seeking healthier protein alternatives, great-tasting products, environmentally-friendly packaging, and a real commitment to giving back,” says Rob DesMarais, Chairman of Mighty Spark and a Managing Director at Swander Pace Capital. “Mighty Spark has incredible growth potential and the talent and capabilities to realize it. We are thrilled to form this new partnership and welcome Sean Reid to lead the team.”

“I am excited to lead a talented and ambitious organization that is winning with its consumers and retailer partners,” explains Sean Reid, Chief Executive Officer at Mighty Spark. “Going forward, we will work hard to continue to innovate with better-for-you proteins as we respond to emerging consumer trends while staying true to our give-back commitment.”

In connection with the partnership, Mighty Spark proudly announces the addition of three proven leaders to its Board of Directors, Kerry Collins, Eric Eddings, and Diane Kull. Ms. Collins most recently served in various senior roles for Applegate, including Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Eddings currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Oregon Ice Cream, which owns Alden’s (No. 1 market share organic ice cream brand in the U.S.) and Chief Executive Officer of Branch Brook Holdings. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Sahale Snacks. Ms. Kull currently serves as the Vice President of Technical Services at Bragg Live Food Products (No. 1 market share apple cider vinegar brand in the U.S.) and previously held senior positions at Applegate, including Vice President of Quality Assurance, R&D, and Animal Welfare.

“We are very enthusiastic to join forces with an incredibly talented team at Mighty Spark and to work in a collaborative and respectful way as we chase our ambitious goals,” explains Eric Eddings, Vice Chairman of Mighty Spark. “We are also here to support Mighty Spark’s mission to address food insecurity and continue to innovate for our consumers and retail partners.”

Mighty Spark Food Company

Mighty Spark is an all-natural protein brand that delivers exciting flavors and convenient packaging to make meals healthy and easy to prepare. Mighty Spark has donated more than 10 million meals to date and is working every day to impact food insecurity. Through the simple act of purchasing a package of Mighty Spark’s protein patties or grinds, or three snack sticks, our consumers are donating a meal to someone in need. For more information, visit https://mightysparkfood.com/.

Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. Representative investments include Applegate, Bragg Live Food Products, Oregon Ice Cream (Alden’s), Merrick Pet Care, Kicking Horse Coffee, ReNew Life, Liberté, J.R. Watkins, Monistat, Totes-Isotoner, Reef, Voortman’s, and other leading food and beverage brands. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has invested in more than 50 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.

Branch Brook Holdings

Branch Brook Holdings (“Branch Brook”) represents a strategic partnership formed in 2012 between Swander Pace Capital, Jefferson Capital Partners, and United Natural Foods, Inc. to make investments in organic, natural, and specialty consumer product companies. For more information visit www.branchbrookllc.com.